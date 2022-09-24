Home Sports Milan, serves the Tomori of the Scudetto: differences with the current one
The English central is one of the Rossoneri columns, but so far in Serie A he has an insufficient average rating and he appeared late on Simeone’s goal

The fault is his: he has accustomed everyone too well. Since he arrived in Italy, Fikayo Tomori has never given the impression of suffering the impact with a football very different from England, nor has he needed time to deliver performances at the level Milan demanded. If in a year and a half his defensive errors can be counted on the fingers of one hand, however, in this start of the 2022-23 season “Fik” was the protagonist of some unexpected amnesia.

