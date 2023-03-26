brahim diaz seems destined to leave the Milan to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season. Contacts between the Rossoneri and the Spanish club have so far proved fruitless. The Merengues want the player back to include him in the first team, given that they will lose Asensio and Ceballos at the end of the season. This means that Maldini is concentrating his efforts on finding another attacking midfielder. The primary objective is Lazar Samardzic, the Udinese midfielder who has an appetite for various clubs. In the summer, therefore, the sliding doors could materialize at the Rossoneri. In the meantime, Maldini does not lose sight of the other objectives to strengthen the squad.

Diaz via dal Milan: 85%

brahim diaz is further and further away from Milan. Maldini’s attempts to restrain the player proved unsuccessful. Milan’s idea was not to exercise the planned buyout of 22 million and find another agreement with the Spanish club. The latter, who in any case had a counter-purchase in his favour, made it known that he wanted to bring the player back to Madrid. The choice derives from the now certain farewells of Asensio and Ceballos, but also from the player’s appeal in terms of the transfer market. Indeed, in England they say that Arteta would be ready to invest 30 million to bring Diaz to Arsenal. The Rossoneri number 10 is therefore destined to say goodbye to Milan after three seasons.

Samardzic al Milan: 55%

Lazar Samardzic is the favorite to take over from Diaz next summer. The Serbian has shown that he has the necessary qualities and still has ample room for improvement. The difficult thing is to convince Udinese to let the player go. The Friulian club starts from a valuation of 30 million and, given the potential of Lazar, is unlikely to drop from that rating. For this Maldini must try to find a square for a negotiation that does not promise to be simple.

Boniface al Milan: 30%

Among the many names that are made for the attack of Milanit emerged that of Victor Boniface. The Nigerian striker, born in 2000, exploded in Saint Gilloise, after unhappy seasons at Bodo Glimt. The cost of the card should be close to 10 million, an absolutely affordable figure given the potential of the player who approaches Osimhen at home. The comparison is at least risky, given what the Napoli striker is doing, but there is no doubt that Boniface still has significant room for improvement. That’s why Maldini has put him on the list as a possible target for next season.

Grujic al Milan; 30%

For the midfield according to the Belgrade Telegraph, the spotlight of Milan they focused on Marko Grujic. The ex-Liverpool midfielder made a big comeback at Porto with Conceicao and now aims to return to a top team. His valuation is around 15 million euros, not excessive for a very talented player and with which the Rossoneri would raise the technical level of a midfield that has lost a lot with Kessiè’s farewell.

Edwards al Milan: 20%

For the right winger role the Milan he would set his sights on Marcus Edwards. Sporting Lisbon’s English talent is having a great season, to the point of being regretted by Tottenham who got rid of him too hastily. His valuation is 35 million, an important figure, but absolutely in line with the Englishman’s talent. Edwards has entered the list of players capable of making Milan make the definitive leap in quality. For this reason it is conceivable that an attempt will be made for him in the summer.

David Luciani