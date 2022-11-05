His dad is obviously an example. Although not quite. That is: having someone like Paolo Maldini as a father figure means being educated in life and work according to solid principles. So an example to follow, and you are not wrong. However, Paolo’s career is unique not only for all the silverware that he has put on the showcase, but also for the monographic path in the same club. Here, in this sense it is very complicated to take it as a model, because normality demands a tribute far from the walls of the house. Tribute Daniel started paying this year. Dry loan, first stage: La Spezia, which will be followed by the return to the Milanello fold. And then we’ll see.