“There is a problem in the Var”. The lip of the referee Fabbri made it clear to the players of Spezia, but also to the spectators in front of the TV why the check to verify the validity of Theo Hernandez’s goal lasted almost 5 minutes. On Bennacer’s throw, the Rossoneri left fielder blocked the ball and put it behind Dragowski, who was kept in play by Kiwior. The first sensation was that the Frenchman was in a regular position, even if only for millimeters, but clearly in Lissone the Var Banti and the Avar Marini had to make sure with the right image. Probably finding it took longer than expected or the tracing of the offside lines encountered some difficulties or there was a momentary interruption of communication between the referee and his collaborators in the Var Room. The fact remains that at San Siro the fans of the Devil waited 5 minutes (whistling loudly and chanting unequivocal chants to make their disapproval heard) before being able to celebrate the goal of the advantage. The images released by Sky and Dazn then certified that Hernandez was in play at the moment of Bennacer’s big launch, but for 300 long seconds Pioli and the Meazza held their breath and cheer.