Milan, Sportiello: ‘A dream come true. Seba Rossi is my idol’

Marco Sportiello’s first words as a Rossoneri player: “I come from a family of Milan fans, it’s a source of pride to be here. I want to repay the club’s trust”

Marco Sportiello gave his first interview as a Rossoneri player to the official Milan channels. “I come from a family of Milan fans, so for me it’s a dream come true to be here. It’s a source of pride for me, I want to repay the club’s trust”. The model of the former Atalanta goalkeeper is Sebastiano Rossi: “When I was little he was my idol, a model. I liked his way of being in goal. There wasn’t anything in particular that made me choose the role of goalkeeper. It helped my physique, I was already quite tall as a child and therefore they directed me towards this position”.

“There is great esteem between Pioli and me”

From the first sensations experienced at Casa Milan to his teammates. Sportiello praised Maignan thus: “We are talking about a very strong goalkeeper, one of the best in the world. I can learn a lot from him, even though I’m 31 years old. I’m happy to work with him and with the other goalkeepers”. The new AC Milan signing will find Stefano Pioli on the bench: “I spent a year with him in Florence. I had a great time, it was a good season. I have always felt with him, there is great esteem between us. He has given me so much, even though we’ve only been together for a year. I’m happy to work with him again.”

The message to the fans: “I will give my all”

Finally, some curiosities and a message for the fans. “San Siro is incredible, it will be exciting to play in this stadium. 57? It refers to July 5, so 5 and 7, which is the date of birth of my daughter and my wife”. Greetings to the Rossoneri people: “Hello Milan fans, it’s a real honor for me to be here, I promise I’ll give my all every day. I’m sending you a big hug. Forza Milan!”.

Milan, Sportiello arrives: the official signings

The summer transfer window will begin on 1 July, but there are some operations already announced by the teams in Serie A. Sportiello is a new AC Milan player. Double blow on a free transfer from Roma, who had played in advance is Udinese. Here are all the official purchases so far THE TABLE – CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

MARCO SPORTIELLO to AC MILAN (as a free agent)

The Rossoneri have announced the arrival of the goalkeeper born in 1992. A four-year contract until 30 June 2027, he arrives as a free agent after his contract with Atalanta expires

PONTUS ALMQVIST at LECCE (from Rostov)

New reinforcement for Lecce. The Giallorossi club has announced the arrival on loan of the striker born in 1999. “US announces that it has acquired, on a temporary basis, the registration rights of the player Almqvist Pontus Skule Erik (attacking winger born in ’99) from FC Rostov “, reads the statement

EVAN NDICKA to ROMA (released)

Another official free transfer from Mourinho’s team who, after Aouar, announces the signing of the Franco-Ivorian defender. Born in 1999, a player with many suitors thanks to his expiring contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, he has chosen Roma until 2028

