Good first at San Siro for the Rossoneri: Udinese recovered and beaten 4-2 Lukaku scores after 81 “for the Nerazzurri, then the equal but resolves everything Dumfries

Michele Di Branco

August 14, 2022

A goal from Dumfries in time out in Lecce allows Inter not to lose ground immediately with Milan in the derby that is giving away the second star. The two teams are at 19 league titles and, Juve, Rome and Naples permitting, whoever wins the title will be able to boast the coveted symbol.

A shot from Milan in the afternoon that wet the first outing in front of 70 thousand spectators with a victory over Udinese. Some thrills only in the first half: Friulians took the lead in the second minute with a header from Becao from Deulofeu’s corner. No fear for Pioli: on 9 ‘the Var convinces the referee Marinelli to punish Soppy’s entry on Calabria and Hernandez converts the penalty. The draw ignites the Rossoneri who overturn the game in the 15 ‘: Diaz opens for Calabria, a cross for Rebic who makes it 2-1 flat. Everything solved? Not yet: in the recovery cross from Pereyra and Masina in the area Messias burns by heading into the corner of Maignan. It starts again and Udinese in the 46th minute makes a mess: on a cross by Hernandez Masina he ruins the fresh memory of the goal with an unfortunate control that turns into an assist for Diaz who makes Silvestri dry from two steps. At 67 ‘Udinese confirms its defensive limits: the Messias-Diaz tandem presses the uncertain Pereyra who loses the ball and on the development of the action the usual Rebic slips Silvestri with a shot under the crossbar closing the practice.

In the evening Inter, despite the sprint start (on the net after a minute: Dimarco’s cross from the left, Darmian’s side and Lukaku’s gored), had to suffer the pains of hell to break Lecce. After the advantage, opportunities in series for Lautaro and Calhanoglu, but Lecce, much reworked, managed to hold up.

The game heats up in the 35th minute: Lautaro, harassed by Baschirotto, urges the referee to expel the opponent. Inter in control: in the first half Lecce’s only attempt was a weak shot by Strefezza. It is he who gives the charge to him in the 48th minute: the Inter defense surprised on an initiative by the winger that rewards Ceesay’s movement, low shot to cross and draw. Inter risks drifting with Lecce who insist. At 60 ‘Handanovic denies Bistrovic the goal on a free kick. Nerazzurri confused, but determined to win and the Salento goalkeeper Falcone becomes the protagonist saving repeatedly over Dumfries, Bastoni and Lukaku. But when the tie seems written in stone, Dumfries’ last assault, with his belly, resolves a scrum and gives success to Inzaghi. –

