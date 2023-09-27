Milan starts process to build new stadium

AC Milan has taken concrete steps to build a new stadium. As Paolo Scaroni, head of the traditional Italian football club, announced on Wednesday, an initial application for the construction of the arena had been submitted in San Donato. A stadium with a capacity of 70,000 fans is to be built in the suburbs of Milan. According to media reports, the costs are expected to be around one billion euros.

The plan calls for building permits to be received by 2025 and the new venue to open in 2028. Milan is currently playing together with city rivals Inter in the 100-year-old Meazza Stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

