Home » Milan starts process to build new stadium
Sports

Milan starts process to build new stadium

by admin
Milan starts process to build new stadium

AC Milan has taken concrete steps to build a new stadium. As Paolo Scaroni, head of the traditional Italian football club, announced on Wednesday, an initial application for the construction of the arena had been submitted in San Donato. A stadium with a capacity of 70,000 fans is to be built in the suburbs of Milan. According to media reports, the costs are expected to be around one billion euros.

The plan calls for building permits to be received by 2025 and the new venue to open in 2028. Milan is currently playing together with city rivals Inter in the 100-year-old Meazza Stadium.

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo evaporates 4 billion U.S. dollars in one action-DoNews

You may also like

Seattle Mariners Capitalize on Astros Errors to Snap...

Italy women, Sweden causes controversy for the match...

Troubleshooting Guide: How to Fix the 503 Service...

Chivas Suffers Another Crushing Defeat Against Mazatlán, but...

Mattress Mack back on Astros to win World...

Taiwan Looks Forward to Hangzhou Asian Games Strengthening...

a journalist who denounced “a sexist atmosphere” dismissed...

Freddie Freeman’s Two-Run Homer Leads Dodgers to Victory...

The first time that Fabiola Martínez mentions Bertín...

Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Starts Off Strong and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy