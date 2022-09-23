Stefano Pioli, in the stands at San Siro for Italy-England, perhaps he is thinking of something else. For example to Milan about him who continues to lose pieces. To the point that the anxiety about the conditions of Kjaer, who came out battered from Croatia-Denmark, could turn into yet another forfeit. As revealed by the Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand could not leave the Rossoneri calm: “Kjaer felt a slight pain in his ankle, so he will have to be evaluated. We will not send him home now. We have just landed (returning from Croatia). the idea is to stay here with us “. The alarm went off for the 33-year-old defender who recently returned from a long stop, and in the evening it was learned that it was just a blow. Stop averted. At least for the Danish.