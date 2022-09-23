Home Sports Milan, still an injury: Kjaer also stops
After the injuries of Hernandez, Maignan and Tonali, another tile was feared for Pioli: the defender came out battered from the challenge with Denmark against Croatia, but it was only a blow

Stefano Pioli, in the stands at San Siro for Italy-England, perhaps he is thinking of something else. For example to Milan about him who continues to lose pieces. To the point that the anxiety about the conditions of Kjaer, who came out battered from Croatia-Denmark, could turn into yet another forfeit. As revealed by the Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand could not leave the Rossoneri calm: “Kjaer felt a slight pain in his ankle, so he will have to be evaluated. We will not send him home now. We have just landed (returning from Croatia). the idea is to stay here with us “. The alarm went off for the 33-year-old defender who recently returned from a long stop, and in the evening it was learned that it was just a blow. Stop averted. At least for the Danish.

Milan anxiously awaited updates, given the pressing emergency. Theo Hernandez left the French national team due to a strain in the long right adductor and has already returned to Milan. The victory of the French over Austria sent the Rossoneri other bad news: Maignan suffered a muscle injury to the medial twin of his left calf and for him there is talk of at least three weeks off. Muscle problem also for Sandro Tonali who will not participate in the away match of the national team in Hungary and risks missing the match against Empoli after the break.

September 23, 2022 (change September 23, 2022 | 22:07)

