Milan suffers but finds a fundamental 1-0 victory on the field of a positive Monza. It’s a nice left foot from Messias on the half hour that decides a very intense match, with chances on both sides. After just a minute, Tatarusanu already had to put on his boxing gloves twice to avoid the worst: first, on a close left-footed shot from Ciurria and then on a gore from a corner by Petagna. The guests meet for the first time in the 18th minute and come close to taking the lead with Leao, who unleashes a great right foot from distance that hits the outside of the post to Di Gregorio’s left. In the 25th minute it was Messias who recovered the ball and served the Portuguese, who kicked weakly but found an awkward response from Di Gregorio, who redeemed himself by closing the mirror on Diaz on the rebuttal. Four minutes later it is Tomori who tries with his left foot after an offensive sortie started by a good initiative from Hernandez, but Di Gregorio is once again attentive and deflects into a dive. The 1-0 is in the air and arrives in the 31st minute. At the end of a prolonged action, Messias collects the ball on the edge of the area and guesses a precise mid-height left foot that ends up in the corner to the left of the goalkeeper, thus giving the reigning Italian champions the lead. It’s the 1-0 with which the two teams go to the locker room.

In the 12th minute Pioli’s men gobble up the 2-0. Diaz restarts quickly and serves Leao who initially supports Hernandez, who flies towards the goal but fails to lob Di Gregorio coming out of an excellent position. The red and white take courage and in the 28th minute they almost equalize. Ciurria tames the ball from the right and launches a sudden left foot that first hits the post and then Tatarusanu’s heel, then ending his run on the back. The Rossoneri are holding their breath, but in the 40th minute they gobble up their lead again. Tonali goes to shoot, Di Gregorio rejects but on the rebuttal it is first Rebic and then De Ketelaere who lack coolness from a few steps away. The final assault of the locals creates no further problems for Tatarusanu and the result will never change. Milan thus earns three important points which allow them to momentarily catch up with Inter in second place at an altitude of 44. Monza, who leave the field with their heads held high, instead remain in eleventh position with 29 points to their credit, accepting their first defeat in the championship in this 2023.

Bologna beat Sampdoria 2-1 in Genoa in anticipation of the 23rd day of Serie A, temporarily moving up to seventh place in the standings, while the Sampdoria remain penultimate. Guests took the lead in the pt with Soriano, a goal by the ex, then in the second half Sabiri equalized from a penalty. Shortly after, the Moroccan had the opportunity to carry Sampdoria forward again from the penalty spot, however, having his shot saved by Skorupski. In the 45th minute, Orsolini started on the edge of offside and scored the decisive goal, confirmed after a long check. The long recovery is useless.

Napoli never stops and also wins on the Sassuolo field for 2-0. The challenge was decided in the first half, when the award-winning company Kvaratskhelia-Osimhen put things right in just over half an hour, bringing the Neapolitans ever closer to the Scudetto. After 12 minutes, at the first real opportunity, the guests already took the lead. Kvaratskhelia receives the ball in midfield, leaps with Lopez finesse, approaches the edge of the area in great strides and thrusts Consigli into the corner with his right foot, signing an author’s goal. A few seconds later, the black and greens were close to equal when Laurienté centered from the left, skipping Di Lorenzo and going for a shot, but the shot hit the post in the beaten Meret. In the 20th minute, Defrel touched the post to Meret’s left after receiving the ball centrally from Henrique. The leaders come back to be seen in the 26th minute. Tressoldi pits the intervention paving the way for Osimhen who flies into the area, jumps Erlic and goes left-footed to hit the post to the right of Consigli.

The Nigerian takes just 7 minutes to redeem himself. In the 33rd minute Rrahmani launches the attacker into the penalty area who slips away on the right, first going off to Erlic and then shooting with his right foot, with Consigli getting caught on his post, conceding the 2-0 to the league’s top scorer. Dionisi’s men didn’t give up and in the 40th minute they reopened the match with Laurienté, but the referee canceled due to Defrel’s active offside just before the teammate’s shot recognized after consulting with the Var.

We go into the break at 2-0. At the start of the second half, Osimhen devours the possible 3-0 when he widens too much with his right foot from an excellent position after a nice verticalization of the usual Kvaratskhelia. In the 7th minute it was Consigli who denied the bomber two goals by raising a new close attempt over the crossbar. The hosts meet again in the 34th minute, when the newcomer Ceide shoots a few centimeters wide with a nice left footed shot from the edge. In the final, the Azzurri drop the trio with Simeone but the referee cancels for offside. The result will not change anymore. Napoli can thus celebrate yet another triumph of their season which temporarily brings them to 62 points and +18 over Inter. Sassuolo, on the other hand, remains in fifteenth position at an altitude of 24.