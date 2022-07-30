Milan, 30 July 2022 – Unless there are some twists and turns, tomorrow at Milan will be the day of Charles De Ketelaere: the Belgian attacking midfielder is in fact expected in Milan by the end of the evening to begin his adventure in the Rossoneri. On Monday, however, the player should undergo the usual medical examinations that will precede the signature on a contract worth just over 2 million euros per seasonwhich will tie him to Milan until 2027. From next week Pioli will therefore finally have a very precious joker, capable of playing in the center on the frontline but also of various on the front and in particular on the left-handed lane. The turning point in the negotiations came yesterday when Milan reshaped their offer to Bruges bringing it to 32-33 million euros in the fixed part, to which another 3 million bonuses and a percentage on any future resale are added. An increase that after more than a month of grueling negotiations has won the resistance of Bruges, now resigned for some time to lose a player who strongly wanted Milan, so much so as to reduce the compensation to be received.

The Rossoneri’s next market moves

However, AC Milan’s entry market will not end with the signing of the Belgian attacking midfielder because the Rossoneri are also looking for a midfielder and at least one central defender (which could become two if Gabbia goes on loan to another club). For the median the name at the top of the wish list is that of Renato Sanches. The Portuguese seems to have put Paris Saint-Germain at the top of their preferences, but the Parisian club has not yet sunk the blow and therefore Milan have not let go, also thanks to a principle of agreement with Lille. The alternative is the young and promising Carney Chukwuemeka of Aston Villa, which however asks for at least 20 million pounds to let him leave despite a contract expiring in a year. In defense, however, the names at stake remain those of Tanganga of Tottenham, who however wants to sell the player outright, and of Diallo of PSG.