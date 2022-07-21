Home Sports Milan, Tanganga goal. Roma works for Wijnaldum: the last of the transfer market
Sports

by admin
The Juventus transfer market does not stop: the bianconeri are aiming for Morata’s return. For the defense of Milan the goal is Tanganga, while Inter withdraw Skriniar from the market and prepare his renewal. After Dybala, Roma works for Wijnaldum. Here are the most important news of the transfer market day with the hottest negotiations (by Salvatore Malfitano)

