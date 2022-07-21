Milan, Tanganga goal. Roma works for Wijnaldum: the last of the transfer market

The Juventus transfer market does not stop: the bianconeri are aiming for Morata’s return. For the defense of Milan the goal is Tanganga, while Inter withdraw Skriniar from the market and prepare his renewal. After Dybala, Roma works for Wijnaldum. Here are the most important news of the transfer market day with the hottest negotiations (by Salvatore Malfitano)

