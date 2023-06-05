Home » Milan, tensions between Maldini and the owners: future at risk
Sports

Milan, tensions between Maldini and the owners: future at risk

by admin
Milan, tensions between Maldini and the owners: future at risk

Tensions at home Milan between the property and Paolo Maldini. On Monday morning, in a hotel in the center of Milan, a meeting was held between the head of the Rossoneri technical area and the owner of the club, Gerry Cardinale. There were three issues on the table: budget, responsibilities and Milan’s future prospects. Right on the last point some friction arose, with different ideas between Maldini and the property. There are some bumps that need to be overcome: the visions are different and there is too the hypothesis of a break between the parties.

Maldini-Milan, the possible solutions

Maldini’s hypothesis away from Milan is not the most concrete, but it must be taken into consideration. There is no official communication from the club and this suggests that there is time and a way to mend a relationship that has become complicated. However, the other solutions expect a step back or of Maldini (who has a contract with Milan until 2024) or of ownership with respect to the ideas of the other party.




read also

Ibra retires: “I’ll be a Milan supporter for life”

See also  Futsal, Serie A: Feldi falls in Padua. What a Came! St Joseph wins

You may also like

Emmanuel Macron wants “clear” and “strong” sanctions

The change from sunny to rainy in 10...

Excursions in Lombardy, the crossing of Monte Orfano...

Škorpil’s speech to Nezmar et al. became an...

ELPA Awards: Kyle Hines ‘Most Respected Player’ Again,...

breaking latest news: Sprint legend Jim Hines passed...

2023 ISSF World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games...

Estathé 3×3 Italia Streetbasket Circuit 2023, FVG and...

Julian Alaphilippe wins the second stage of the...

New Ford Kuga 2023, all the reasons why...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy