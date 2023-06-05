Milan, tensions between Maldini and the owners: future at risk

Tensions at home Milan between the property and Paolo Maldini. On Monday morning, in a hotel in the center of Milan, a meeting was held between the head of the Rossoneri technical area and the owner of the club, Gerry Cardinale. There were three issues on the table: budget, responsibilities and Milan’s future prospects. Right on the last point some friction arose, with different ideas between Maldini and the property. There are some bumps that need to be overcome: the visions are different and there is too the hypothesis of a break between the parties.
Maldini-Milan, the possible solutions
Maldini’s hypothesis away from Milan is not the most concrete, but it must be taken into consideration. There is no official communication from the club and this suggests that there is time and a way to mend a relationship that has become complicated. However, the other solutions expect a step back or of Maldini (who has a contract with Milan until 2024) or of ownership with respect to the ideas of the other party.