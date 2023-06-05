Milan, tensions between Maldini and the owners: future at risk

Tensions at home Milan between the property and Paolo Maldini. On Monday morning, in a hotel in the center of Milan, a meeting was held between the head of the Rossoneri technical area and the owner of the club, Gerry Cardinale. There were three issues on the table: budget, responsibilities and Milan’s future prospects. Right on the last point some friction arose, with different ideas between Maldini and the property. There are some bumps that need to be overcome: the visions are different and there is too the hypothesis of a break between the parties.