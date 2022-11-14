Seven Rossoneri squads for the World Cup with very high morale, while the list of disappointed starts with Tomori
The avenues of Milanello collect contrasting moods. There are those who toast and smile at the call-up in Qatar. De Ketelaere with Belgium, Theo and Giroud with France, Dest with the United States, Kjaer with Denmark, Ballo-Touré with Senegal, Leao with Portugal, between first times and encores.
