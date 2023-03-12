Il Milan has targeted a Brazilian talent who currently plays in the Championship. Let’s talk about Joao Pedro Junqueira de Jesusnamesake of the Italian-Brazilian who wore the shirts of Palermo and Cagliari in Italy. The Joao Pedro who plays in the Championship is a 2001 class that the Pozzo family caught in 2020 from Fluminense. The player has slowly carved out an important role for himself in Watford, until the definitive explosion this year. The Rossoneri are following interested, both him and other talents for next season.

Osorio to Milan: 40%

According to Gazzetta dello SportMilan could return to office for Dario Osorio in summer. The left-handed forward of the Universidad de Chile, born in 2004, was already searched for in January, but to no avail. In the summer, therefore, there will be another attempt to bring this player to Milan on whom the Rossoneri observers aim with their eyes closed. A specific first-team growth program would be envisaged for Osorio, so as not to put excessive pressure on him.

Joao Pedro to Milan: 30%

Il Milan put the Brazilian in his sights joao pedro of Watford. The 2001 class has scored 9 goals in 27 Championship games and several teams have already paid attention to him. We are talking about a physically strong striker with a good long-range shot who will turn 22 in September. Its valuation is around 30 million euros. We are talking about an important figure, but observers are ready to swear by the player’s qualities. For this Joao Pedro remains under observation.

Get your ball in Milan: 30%

Other striker than the Milan monitor it carefully Folarin Balogun. The English striker from Reims, but owned by Arsenal, will be put on the market in June to raise cash. Its valuation is not high, given that we are talking about 20-25 million. Balogun continues to score regularly in Ligue1. He has currently reached 15 goals in 25 games and the clubs interested in him are increasing. Maldini has moved well ahead of the competition, but has not yet sunk the blow.

Matar Sarr al Milan: 20%

For the midfield the Milan could come back up Sarr’s wife of Tottenham. The Senegalese, born in 2002, was already targeted by the Rossoneri last summer who, however, fell back on Vranckx. In January Salernitana also took an interest in him, but nothing came of it. However, he is closed to Spurs as evidenced by the just 135 minutes in the Premier League and 90 minutes played in the Champions League (curiously in the first leg match against the Rossoneri). Conte does not seem to have great consideration for the player, who could therefore also leave on loan in the summer. Milan, looking for new forces in the midfield, continues to monitor developments in the story.

Baleba al Milan: 10%

Carlos Baleba, midfielder born in 2004, is the umpteenth product of the prolific Lille nursery. Fonseca has already made him debut in the first team, giving him three appearances as a starter and a total of 272 minutes of play. The player has already impressed observers from half of Europe, given that Arsenal, Liverpool, United and Newcastle are already reported on him. AC Milan, who always have an eye for the talents of Ligue1 and especially Lille, are trying to fit into this thick competition. A survey has already been carried out, but the situation is still evolving. Therefore, news is awaited.

David Luciani