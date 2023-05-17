Milan, the best fouls of the Euroderby — Sportellate.it

A very tense return Euroderby, in which Turpin whistled 37 fouls.

UEFA has an interesting statistics page on its website. In the section labeled “disciplinary”, also collects data on fouls and cards, meticulously sorted by team. Going to scroll through classification of the fouls committed, it could surprise as it could not, Milan and Inter are respectively first and second. With these premises, how could a derby develop that already carried an enormous load of tension with it? Definitely with many fouls: Inter and Milan have exchanged some 37 in 96 minutes, almost double what Manchester City and Real Madrid exchanged in the first leg. We have chosen a few, for us the best of this Euroderby.

Brahim Diaz, reluctantly, on Calhanoglu

We understood that this was a tense derby from the fact that in the first minute of the game there are already two fouls called. Theo Hernandez – who had suffered his first foul of the match twenty seconds earlier – has the ball on the touchline but is pressed by Dumfries and tries to place it centrally on brahim diaz. It’s not exactly the ideal play you can make in a similar situation, so much so that Theo gives too little force and Calhanoglu manages to anticipate him. The Turk tries to block it with his chest but doesn’t succeed very well and is forced to turn towards the opponent, pirouetting on himself.

Poor Brahim Diaz, at this point, can’t help but bump into him, making him fall to the ground. I don’t know if he really wanted to do it or if he was forced by the context. He doesn’t know that after this there will be another 35 fouls; in the meantime, when in doubt, send Calhanoglu to hell. Turpin, it must be said, has never been the ideal referee for these matches: he boos a lot and often badly. In this case he does the right thing but stops the game with those two-three seconds late that make you think he was wrong anyway.

Calhanoglu much less reluctantly

Turpin continues to boo a lot. After three minutes, he has already stopped the game four times. Around the fourth minute, on a throw-in for Milan, Brahim receives and with his body he hides the ball very well from his former partner. If before he had been a little more reluctant to enter, here Calhanoglu doesn’t have the slightest scruple: he lets his leg down and makes us slam against him. It looks like a passive-aggressive foul: perhaps Calhanoglu had gnawed for the push from earlier and this is his way of taking revenge. Brahim falls to the ground with an expression somewhere between pain and humiliation.

When he gets up he utters a «ooooh» quite nervous, as if he had just seen someone scratch his car door. Meanwhile, we are at five fouls in less than four minutes of play.

Tonali, desperate, on Lautaro

Turpin’s desire to draw cards is inversely proportional to his desire to call fouls. Not even a tactical foul as big as an apartment in Bosco Verticale was able to change his mind. Halfway through the first half, Lautaro, in the space of a handkerchief, hides the ball from Tonali and Theo Hernandez and sets off quickly. After a 20-metre chase, Tonali makes him a blatant foul; he’s not too rough, on the contrary, he’s almost astute in the way he pretends to look for the ball when instead he just wants to bring down the Argentine forward.

The yellow is clear for everyone, except for Turpin, who keeps his eyes down and has his hand ready to appease the looming protests. Dzeko approaches immediately, Lautaro looks at the referee throughout the fall and immediately invokes a yellow card, waving his arms in the most tame way he knows. Tonali, on the other hand, avoids looking at the referee. In the end, however, he gives in only to discover, with no small surprise, that he has escaped a sacrosanct card. Turpin doesn’t flinch. The naïve expression on his face won’t change throughout the game.

Dumfries attempts to be beheaded

As in a famous sequence from the Simpsons theme song, in the 31st minute at San Siro they are updating the imaginary sign that reads “4 minutes without fail”. It’s one of the longest stretches in the first half that play hasn’t been broken by an infraction. But don’t worry, Theo Hernandez and Denzel Dumfries to restore order, and they do it quite creatively. On a low exit from Milan, born from a raise with Mike Maignan’s hands, Theo tries to serve Tonali along the wing. The Rossoneri number 8 hits him with a rather difficult ball – also due to the Nerazzurri pressure – which bounces halfway up and Theo tries to harpoon it with his left foot. At which point Dumfries comes into play.

Dutch decides to turn into Aldo Baglio in Three Men and a Leg and comes out of nowhere in a dive, entering Theo’s field of vision only at the last moment. The result is a foul whose boundaries of attribution to one or the other player are very blurred: Is Dumfries head too low? Is Theo’s leg too high? Turpin decides for the latter. The French referee then has a lot to do in keeping the crowd of people at bay that forms around Dumfries huddled on the ground: together with his colleague Stephanie Frappart it almost seems as if they are helping someone to park.

The synchronized fall of Mkhitaryan and Krunic

The human mind likes order and synchrony. It’s a lot. And as much as a violent, or chaotic, or bizarre phallus can remain imprinted in our minds more easily, a clean, orderly and synchronized phallus will more easily satisfy our category of beautiful. In the 34th minute Mkhitaryan e Krunic they decide to rise above the brutality of the first half hour of the match for a moment and devote themselves for a moment to aesthetics. A long throw from Dimarco tries to fish the Armenian deep, but the Milan number 33 is immediately on his trail. The two start waving, until Mkhitaryan gives one push too much, the one that will make Turpin whistle for a foul.

The important moment, however, is the fall: Krunic and Mkhitaryan lose footing on the soft ground of San Siro at the same time, sliding in the same direction with the same intensity. The result is a satisfying fall for the eye, with the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri ending up on the ground like in a synchronized swimming pattern.

Intermezzo: AC Milan’s five minutes of violence

In a game with so many fouls and stoppages it’s hard to pinpoint a moment when the game has become particularly more fragmented or more violent. However, there are five minutes, immediately after the half hour of play, in which Milan commits five fouls. One per minute, even if, taking into account the seconds that are lost for each foul, the frequency rises significantly. Here’s a quick overview of the five minutes in which Milan completely alienated themselves from the idea of ​​playing with the ball.

1. Krunic sgambetta Mkhitaryan

2. Giroud on Acerbi and Brahim Diaz secretly on Mkhitaryan

3. Calabria imitates Krunic

4. Leao does the bumper car with Darmian

5. Tomori lancia Dzeko

Messias, just to +1, on Calhanoglu

At a certain point it became clear: the only reason Inter and Milan were on the pitch last night wasn’t football, it wasn’t qualification, but the dream of chasing some record related to fouls. You understand from this situation in the 51st minute. The second half began strangely quiet: in the first five minutes Turpin whistled just one foul and the Inter and Milan players didn’t like it. The counter needs to start running again as soon as possible. So Lautaro, as soon as he can, tries to jump on Thiaw as on the filly, and, when Turpin doesn’t whistle, Messias closes his vein.

Messias rushes up behind Calhanoglu and pushes him. So, just to fill thethe horror of the void. It ends up with three players on the ground, and the others huddling around Turpin: everything instead of him.

Krunic gambizza Calhanoglu

It is paradoxical that in the crucial phase of the match – the one that definitively extinguished the fleeting flame with which Milan had approached the first half – both the one in which the show, halfway between football and MMA, that the two teams had given us goes out Almost all. In the central twenty minutes of the second half not much happens.

Inter are now in control of the match and the pitch seems to be tilting in their favour. AC Milan players begin to live with the nightmare in which they lose every tackle, every rebound. Even banal turnovers are equivalent to an ovation from the Inter fans, enraptured by their team’s double derby. A similar thing also happens at the 80th. Calabria is looking for Saelemaekers between the lines. The Belgian is pressed by Bastoni and is therefore forced to lean back, where Krunic calmly waits for the pass.

Saelemaerkers’ support is anything but precise and catches Krunic in the opposite direction. As if he had a magnet instead of boots, Calhanoglu attracts the ball and controls it. Krunic doesn’t stop and completes the sliding tackle, only taking Calhanoglu’s approach leg. It’s a disjointed, messy and nervous intervention like Milan seems at this stage. Acerbi is the Inter player who takes it more personally, and continues to protest Turpin asking for red for Krunic. As it is, as it is not, a rather short and frankly ridiculous attempt at a fight is born in a few seconds, the most iconic photograph of which is the spat between Darmian and Tomori. The two never come to physical confrontation, but continue to tease each other by telling each other about keep your hands down. Then comes Lautaro with l’attitude of his older brother, who drags Tomori away to make things right.

It’s the Euroderby but it’s played in the NFL

At 90 ‘the qualification is already marked. Inter press on the wave of the exaltation of their fans, from home you can only partially perceive the atmosphere that invades the pitch from the stands and pushes the nerazzurri. On the other side this emotional overflow ends up exacerbating AC Milan’s nervousness, who in 180 minutes has never managed to overturn the balance of the derby. The fouls become few but so blatant as to lead Turpin to whistle due to inertia.

Here, for example, Dumfries he manages Inter’s possession on the wing and, as the first seconds of recovery pass, he leans all of his body weight on the ball. Perhaps his main objective was to provoke the opponent’s foul, from the point of view of our football in which a free kick in certain areas of the field “makes you breathe” the team in apnea from pressing.

The gesture that Theo Hernandez makes to roll out Dumfries crosses even the boundaries of make it blatant. It is a pure NFL tackle, in which Theo is not satisfied with pushing Dumfries forward, perhaps with a shoulder. He prefers to drag him with him into the underworld of the match, into the quagmire of anguish that the Milan players are experiencing. Watching the replay Theo’s phallus becomes even more – pass me the term – aesthetic. Theo uses all the strength in his body to drag Dumfries to the ground, clasping his hands on the Dutchman’s chest. Is that a weird of a wrestling move?

Dropped to the ground, Dumfries turns to the linesman with a scowl. She makes him ugly with kindness, shouting: “Do it!”. Theo Hernandez walks away warily, first pats Dumfries on the shoulder and then gives him a high-five. It is the last foul of the match, perhaps the most iconic. Certainly the one that most of all has transcended the sport in which it is contained.

More bickering moments to remember

Tomori on Dzeko as The Abduction of Proserpina

It’s not a foul but Denzel is called that in homage to Denzel Washington and is therefore intimately a stuntman

Tomori and Calhanoglu organize the dumbest method to bring down Acerbi

Jesus asks St. Thomas to put his finger in the wound