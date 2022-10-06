The first news comes from the numbers. One in particular: 14. The goals scored by Milan in the first 11 matches between the league and the cup. Hence the question: where did the golden defense of the last days of last year go? The one that allowed Pioli to lock up the Scudetto? In the last days of the 2021-22 season, in fact, the Rossoneri had only collected two goals. Now they are already at 14. The last three with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a festival of mistakes and carelessness.