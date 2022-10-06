Last season was one of the greatest strengths, this year the list of amnesia of individuals or wards exceeds the goals collected due to the merits of the opponents
The first news comes from the numbers. One in particular: 14. The goals scored by Milan in the first 11 matches between the league and the cup. Hence the question: where did the golden defense of the last days of last year go? The one that allowed Pioli to lock up the Scudetto? In the last days of the 2021-22 season, in fact, the Rossoneri had only collected two goals. Now they are already at 14. The last three with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a festival of mistakes and carelessness.
