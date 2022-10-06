Home Sports Milan, the defense dances: where did the real Tomori go?
Sports

Milan, the defense dances: where did the real Tomori go?

by admin
Milan, the defense dances: where did the real Tomori go?

Last season was one of the greatest strengths, this year the list of amnesia of individuals or wards exceeds the goals collected due to the merits of the opponents

The first news comes from the numbers. One in particular: 14. The goals scored by Milan in the first 11 matches between the league and the cup. Hence the question: where did the golden defense of the last days of last year go? The one that allowed Pioli to lock up the Scudetto? In the last days of the 2021-22 season, in fact, the Rossoneri had only collected two goals. Now they are already at 14. The last three with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a festival of mistakes and carelessness.

See also  Napoli, sitting in view of Milan: only gym for Tuanzebe, Malcuit works separately on the pitch

You may also like

U17 National Football Team beat Cambodia Yang Chen...

F1 GP Japan: Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, all...

Tactical monotonous Barcelona loss does not change or...

Bennacer: “We didn’t put the spirit and desire...

Inter, Bastoni: “Nobody rowed against Inzaghi. Udine’s change...

Udinese | Number 10 speaks: “I am delighted...

Velma Dinkley Comes Out: Scooby-Doo’s Big Brain Is...

Milan, the charge of 150,000 to smile again

It’s really public football, Shenhua insisted on 8...

Skeleton. Gaspari, “Olympic” tests in the wind tunnel....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy