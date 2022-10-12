Siebert considers the withholding of the central on Mount in the area a foul, despite the Chelsea player concluding the action: at that point he also sanctions the clear interrupted scoring opportunity and the Rossoneri remain in ten

Just over a quarter of an hour on the Milan-Chelsea time trial and immediately the episode that changes the match arrives. Mount flies towards Tatarusanu and enters the area, Tomori is late and tries to slow down the run of the Blues midfielder by placing his hands on his back and shoulder. The withholding, if any, seems minor, so much so that Mount ends the action (without scoring) and the London bench is desperate for the missed opportunity, without asking for a penalty.

Instead, the German referee Siebert concedes the penalty and draws the red for the Milan central, recognizing the interruption of a clear scoring opportunity in a non-genuine way (as always happens when you do not try to intervene on the ball). The Var cannot interfere in the decision, because the evaluation of the extent of the contact is up to the referee. And therefore Milan in ten, while Jorginho hits the mark from eleven meters and brings his own forward.

Sterling pardoned — A few minutes later, Sterling’s late entry on Krunic threatens to restore numerical parity immediately. The referee, however, opts for the yellow card, again without on-field review.

October 11, 2022 (change October 11, 2022 | 23:17)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

