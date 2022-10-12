Home Sports Milan, the expulsion of Tomori costs Chelsea’s goal and immediately changes the match
Sports

Milan, the expulsion of Tomori costs Chelsea’s goal and immediately changes the match

by admin
Milan, the expulsion of Tomori costs Chelsea’s goal and immediately changes the match

Siebert considers the withholding of the central on Mount in the area a foul, despite the Chelsea player concluding the action: at that point he also sanctions the clear interrupted scoring opportunity and the Rossoneri remain in ten

Just over a quarter of an hour on the Milan-Chelsea time trial and immediately the episode that changes the match arrives. Mount flies towards Tatarusanu and enters the area, Tomori is late and tries to slow down the run of the Blues midfielder by placing his hands on his back and shoulder. The withholding, if any, seems minor, so much so that Mount ends the action (without scoring) and the London bench is desperate for the missed opportunity, without asking for a penalty.

Instead, the German referee Siebert concedes the penalty and draws the red for the Milan central, recognizing the interruption of a clear scoring opportunity in a non-genuine way (as always happens when you do not try to intervene on the ball). The Var cannot interfere in the decision, because the evaluation of the extent of the contact is up to the referee. And therefore Milan in ten, while Jorginho hits the mark from eleven meters and brings his own forward.

Sterling pardoned

A few minutes later, Sterling’s late entry on Krunic threatens to restore numerical parity immediately. The referee, however, opts for the yellow card, again without on-field review.

October 11, 2022 (change October 11, 2022 | 23:17)

© breaking latest news

See also  Serie A, Bologna-Inter: Inter madness, but it's not over yet

You may also like

Inzaghi charges Inter: “We need a business with...

Fan Zhendong and Ma Long are listed in...

Japan, new record for “King Kazu” Miura: oldest...

Be yourself! Harden: I never care about stats...

Chasing dreams ends an era with a punch

Eurocup basketball: Venice defeated by Ulm. Brescia falls...

Juve, Danilo: “We are not up to par...

Tour of the Veneto, departure from Padua and...

Udinese – Ebosse has his say: “I prefer...

Four in a row!Chelsea’s Premier League Champions League...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy