Milan, the goals you "do not expect": even Gabbia joins the club

Milan, the goals you “do not expect”: even Gabbia joins the club

Every now and then they pop up. The unsuspected. Those who score suddenly. In the list of Pioli there are several: the last was Matteo Gabbia, on the net in poker at Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Before him Ballo-Touré in Empoli, Colombo in the Europa League, the Norwegian Hauge. The most important? Let’s start with Milan-Bodoe 3-2, preliminary of the Europa League in September 2020. Lorenzo Colombo, striker in 2001, is called to replace Ibra against the Norwegian team from which the Rossoneri will buy Hauge. Another story. After half an hour Lorenzo finds the first goal among the pros and directs the game. Milan wins 3-2, today he is having fun in Lecce.

