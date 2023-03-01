Good news from Milan, who met today at Milanello after two days of rest (partial, given that some players have also trained in recent days). Bennacer and Calabria have returned to training with the group and therefore the Rossoneri infirmary is totally empty. After Maignan, Tomori, Ibrahimovic and Florenzi, two other pawns are also available again: Pioli now has the full squad and only spoiled for choice in view of the next match against Fiorentina. But also with a view to an intense part of the season, where the races will have a specific weight. Finally, as regards the suspended, the replacements for Krunic and Leao will probably be Bennacer and Rebic in attack.