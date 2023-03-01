Home Sports Milan, the infirmary is empty: Bennacer and Calabria are back in the group
Milan, the infirmary is empty: Bennacer and Calabria are back in the group

Milan, the infirmary is empty: Bennacer and Calabria are back in the group

Good news from Milan, who met today at Milanello after two days of rest (partial, given that some players have also trained in recent days). Bennacer and Calabria have returned to training with the group and therefore the Rossoneri infirmary is totally empty. After Maignan, Tomori, Ibrahimovic and Florenzi, two other pawns are also available again: Pioli now has the full squad and only spoiled for choice in view of the next match against Fiorentina. But also with a view to an intense part of the season, where the races will have a specific weight. Finally, as regards the suspended, the replacements for Krunic and Leao will probably be Bennacer and Rebic in attack.

The meeting between Sala and Cardinale

From field news to stadium news. At 6 pm, Mayor Beppe Sala will meet Gerry Cardinale to analyze the question of the new stadium. Yesterday, in fact, Milan and Inter had a meeting at Palazzo Marino with the Municipality, during which the Rossoneri have made it official that they have a formal interest in building the plant on the area of ​​the former La Maura racecourse. Sala has given two or three weeks for a definitive answer: Milan will evaluate whether to continue in that direction or go back to the original project on which they have been working with Inter for years.

