Milan, the meeting at Milanello on Monday: the squad and the latest news

First Monday of work at Milanello for the new Milan 2023-24 always labeled Stefano Pioli but orphaned by Maldini, Massara, Ibrahimovic, Brahim Diaz and Tonali. The Rossoneri will meet in the sports center for lunch at 12.30, then at 2.00 pm a procession of fans is scheduled to greet the team and then Stefano Pioli’s first press conference of the season. The team will then train at 5pm the port tighten on the outer field precisely to encourage the greater number of Rossoneri fans. Waiting for the return of the various nationals (Maignan, Theo, Kjaer, Leao, Giroud, Saelemaekers, Thiaw, Ballo Toure) only three new faces, in addition to the second goalkeeper Counter those of the young Luke RomeroArgentine striker taken to zero after the release from Lazio, and that of Loftus-Cheek arrived from Chelsea as the first piece of the new AC Milan midfield, without Tonali and with Bennacer out for months due to injury. There will be also Daniel Maldini awaiting the transfer to Empoli. Here is the squad list for the first team, which will be joined by several young players:

Goalkeepers: Sportiello, Mirante, Vasquez, Jungdal

Defenders: Calabria, Florenzi; Caldara, Gabbia, Tomori

Centrocampisti: Adli, Bennacer (he will recover from the injury at Milanello), Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega.

Forwards: Messias, Origi, Rebic, Romero

