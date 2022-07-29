With the deal with Bruges closed, the tricolors focus their attention on defense and midfield. Tanganga, Diallo and Ndicka behind, Renato Sanches and Chukwuemeka in the middle. Unlikely but not impossible Ziyech
CDK closed, now what? Milan have crossed the Belgian from the list, so now they can focus on defense and midfield. Another central and an after-Kessie are missing, yet to be replaced. With De Ketelaere, a deal concluded for 35 million including bonuses, the last part of the budget will be allocated to the grafts in the two departments to be reinforced.