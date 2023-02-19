Przemyslaw Frankowski is the new name for the right winger’s role Milan in the next season. The new formation, with the transition to a 3-4-2-1 formation, changes the transfer market strategies of the Rossoneri who are now moving towards an offensive midfielder who is also led to the defensive phase. For this reason, Maldini and Massara have temporarily set aside names such as Pulisic and Asensio, to concentrate on less trendy but more functional profiles.

The Polish winger is part of the new identikit drawn up by the management. It could therefore become a concrete goal if the trend of the last few races were confirmed. Besides him, Maldini continues to follow different profiles especially in attack and in midfield. So let’s see the operations of the Rossoneri in this phase.

Frankowski al Milan: 35%

For the right wing the Milan follows with interest Frankowski. The Pole is the classic full-range winger who is good in both the defensive and offensive phases. With the change of formation set up by Pioli, a player with these characteristics would serve Pioli. Born in 1995, the Pole is valued at 15 million euros. For a Milan that is reflecting on the opportunity to sell both Messias and Saelemakers in the summer, this could be an excellent opportunity.

Laurentè to Milan: 30%

With Leao’s renewal appearing ever further away, Milan are starting to look around for a profile that can replace the Portuguese. The last idea leads to Lauriente. The Sassuolo striker had an excellent impact in Serie A, showing excellent skills. Its market value has shot up to around 25 million euros. The Rossoneri have entered among the suitors of the French on which there is also Naples. Laurientè perfectly embodies the idea of ​​striker that the Rossoneri are looking for. The player then remains under observation.

Ricci to Milan: 30%

Samuel Ricci he has grown a lot since he made his debut in Serie A last season. The Turin midfielder, born in 2001, matured under the guidance of Juric and only a few too many ailments prevented him from definitively taking flight. However, his talents are undoubted. Maldini likes the player a lot and is following his progress with interest. Cairo values ​​its jewel around 25 million euros and is unlikely to give up a penny. However, with a view to strengthening the midfield, the Rossoneri are evaluating a heavy investment in midfield, so interest remains alive.

Wahi al Milan: 25%

Elye Wahi, striker born in 2003 from Montpellier, continues to enchant in Ligue1 and to attract the attention of the Rossoneri. At just 20, he scored 21 Ligue1 goals in 3,933 minutes, or one every 187 games. Numbers that are destined to improve if one thinks of the boy’s great potential. Montpellier starts from a valuation of around 20 million euros, not a lot. However, the agent of the Frenchman is Jorge Mendes and the Rossoneri are well aware of the difficulties in dealing with the very powerful Portuguese. For this reason the negotiation remains anything but simple.

Vitor Roque to Milan: 10%

Among the many names that are made for the Milan attack that of Vitor Roque is one of those that teases the most. The Brazilian, born in 2005, already has a valuation of 30 million euros. On him there are the big names in Europe. A player who combines an important basic technique with extraordinary speed, he can play both as a center forward and as a winger. The Rossoneri, always attentive to players of this type and with a particular feeling with the Brazilians, are trying to understand what the margins of maneuver are in trying to secure this player.

David Luciani