Milan, the news after the knockout with Inter in the Champions League

The day after the most awaited derby is very black for Milan. Long faces and morale under the shoes as it is normal to be after an elimination from the Champions League. The fact that it arrived at the hands of Inter, after an exhilarating European journey, however, is a very difficult morsel to digest, above all because the Rossoneri, to quote Maldini, didn’t prove to be up to the task in the double confrontation. Arrived exhausted at the appointment, with players squeezed and forced to always play because the summer alternatives never reached the desired level, Origi e Of Ketelaere over all. The injuries Of Lion on the way and of Bennacer they did the rest and contributed to not allowing Milan to play on an equal footing with Inter.