Mike Maignan in the group and now definitively recovered. This is the news that all the Rossoneri fans have been waiting for for some time. The French goalkeeper is ready to return to defending Stefano Pioli’s team but we have to wait for this Friday’s tactical training to see if the coach has already planned to field him as a starter on Sunday against Atalanta or if intends to postpone his return by a week. The Frenchman does not play with Milanb from 18 September against Napoli at the San Siro. Maignan played his last competitive match for France at the end of September, when he sat out a calf problem at half-time in the Nations League match against Austria

Tottenham goal for Calabria and Bennacer see also

Milan unveils the fourth shirt signed by Koché Instead, we still have to wait for the return to full capacity Calabria and Bennacer. The two continue to work separately and have the common goal of be available again for the match against Tottenham scheduled for 8 March in London that could give Milan a return to the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Ibrahimovic is getting better and better deepening

Milan-Atalanta to Mariani: the referees for the 24th round Pioli can count on the rest of the group which is very compact. To drag everyone Zlatan Ibrahimovic increasingly in condition. If two weeks he was trivially a clinically recovered player but had no physical autonomy (that’s why he was never used), now begins to have good athletic condition which will allow him to return to taste the field as soon as possible at least for a part of the match