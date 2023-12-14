Milan, the possible opponents in the Europa League – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

The Rossoneri will go on to challenge one of the second-placed teams in the groups in a home and away match: whoever passes will play in the round of 16

With six minutes remaining, Chukwueze’s goal at St. James Park saved Milan from the abyss. In the event of a draw, the Rossoneri would have said goodbye to the European cups, but the Nigerian winger took less than two minutes, after coming off the bench, to overturn Newcastle, giving at least the Europa League to the Devil. Tournament that the Rossoneri haven’t played for three years: the last time they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Manchester United. For the play-offs the dangers are different. Tomorrow, Thursday 15 December, we will know all the qualifiers for the round of 16 (the first in their respective groups) and who, however, will be forced to play in the play-offs (the second in their respective groups), crossing their destiny with the eight clubs that are relegated from the Champions League. Among these, Milan in fact.

Girone A

Everything here is still open. West Ham and Freiburg are both on 12 points and will compete at the London Stadium on the final day. The Hammers won the last edition of the Conference League (in the final against Fiorentina) and are ninth in the Premier League, while the Germans – led by Vincenzo Grifo – are eighth in the Bundesliga. Paquet, formerly of Milan, plays for the Hammers.

Girone B

From here there can be a challenge with one’s past. And they would be two tough opponents. Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton or Rino Gattuso’s Marseille. They also face each other on December 15th. The English are eighth in the league, while the French are sixth in Ligue 1. Several well-known faces from our Serie A play at the Velodrome: Kondogbia, Correa, Pau Lopez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who grew up in Milan’s youth system.

Group C

Here everything is more intricate. Betis Sevilla leads the table with nine points, followed by Rangers with eight and Sparta Prague with seven. The last day will decide the final ranking of the group. Perhaps for Stefano Pioli it would be better to avoid the Spanish, traditionally tougher teams.

Girone D

From this group, in the draw, there is already certainly Sporting Lisbon as a possible challenger. The Portuguese finished second behind Atalanta, who won their group already with a round to spare. The star is Francisco Trincao, a quality winger. Sporting is currently first in its championship.

Group E

Here too everything has already been decided. A safe opponent for Milan could be Toulouse, they finish second in the group behind Liverpool, the very favorites in this season’s Europa League. Similar working method: young players, data, analysis and programming. Last year they won the French Cup.

Girone F

Rennes and Villarreal are competing for first place in the group. Whoever comes second could potentially be an opponent for the Rossoneri. The French are first with 12 points, the Spanish follow with 10. Curiosity: Villarreal is the team from which Milan purchased Chukwueze, fresh from his goal against Newcastle. And in which Gabbia plays, on loan from the club in via Aldo Rossi.

Group G

Slavia Prague could come from here, who are not yet sure of winning the group ahead of Roma. In the opposite case, i.e. Giallorossi second, Milan would not be able to challenge Jos Mourinho’s team in the playoffs. In fact, teams from the same country cannot face each other.

Girone H

Finally, less complicated opponents than others could come from here. Qarabag and Molde are level on points, but the Azeris will face Hacken on Thursday 15 December. A match point. In recent years they have challenged Inter and Roma. They play their home games in Baku, the capital. Molde, on the other hand, is the team that launched Haaland.

