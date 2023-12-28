Home » Milan: the reversal of the controversy for “Ibra”
Stefano Pioli risks losing his bench from Milan between Zlatan Ibrahimovic performs a spectacular overhead kick on the beach in Miami. Holiday planned for some time for the former Swedish striker and from 11 December 2023 senior advisor the RedBird e senior management of the Rossoneri club, but the fans were perplexed.

“Ibra” heavy absence in a decisive match

Why the match against Sassuolo is decisive for the future of Milan and above all of Stefano Pioli. At San Siro on Saturday there shouldn’t be “Ibra” who was immortalized while spilling on overseas beaches. Milan are third but far from the top, with Inter at +11 and Juve at +7, and a new misstep by the team (after the 2-2 draw with Salernitana on 22 December) could be fatal. And in perhaps the most complicated moment of the season, theadvisor of RedBird and the executive consultant.

Pioli like Allegri?

Pioli will have to succeed limit “Mimmo” Berardi, already a thorn in the side of the Rossoneri in the past. In 2014 the black and green striker scored four in the Rossoneri goal (Sassuolo-Milan 4-3) and he blew up Max Allegri’s bench. Today, a performance that isn’t up to par could cause an identical earthquake right at the beginning of the new year. But there are ninety minutes to play and a victory to win not to be overtaken by Bologna too and slip into a ranking area where it is never easy to re-emerge.

The return of Gabbia

Meanwhile, the club is trying to take action to strengthen a team battered by injuries. He returns from Villarreal Matteo Gabbia, the two clubs have reached an agreement to interrupt the loan. Thirteen appearances of the former Rossoneri player in Spain so far and eleven as a starter. Pioli will have a player who knows his methods, his teammates and the environment who can help immediately in this emergency. It remains to be seen, however, whether this patch will withstand the impact of the many absences due to injury. Then the club should secure a new addition in the central defensive role. Pleases Thilo Kehrer of West Ham and is evaluated Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona to Aston Villa. However, the January transfer window remains secondary to the importance of Saturday’s match for Milan.

