Milan, Thiago Almada new idea for the trocar

Thiago Almada enter nei radar of the Milan. The Argentine attacking midfielder, born in 2001, currently plays in Mls, with Atlanta United. It is a prospectus with great technical skills. That of the trocar continues to be one of the most complex knots that the Rossoneri have to solve. It should not be forgotten that the Rossoneri, before the farewell of Maldini and Massara, had Kamada in their grasp. Will the Japanese still come? What are the real goals of the club?

Kamada Al Milan: 55%

The deal for Daichi Kamada suffered a brake. The Japanese was very close to Milanbut now his future hangs in the balance. Eventually the deal should do the same. Tuttosport he talks about bureaucratic problems that are about to be solved and gives the player to Milan by the end of the month. However, the clock continues to tick and the Rossoneri’s interest in other profiles on the frontline makes us think.

Chukwueze al Milan: 40%

Il Milan accelerated for SAmuel ChukwuezeVillarreal striker born in 1999. Second Sky Sport the Rossoneri would have found an agreement with the player, whose contract will expire in 2024. The one with the Yellow Submarine is missing. Milan, however, is now in an advantageous position in the negotiation. There may be news soon.

Thiago Almada Al Milan: 25%

For the Gazzetta dello Sportil Milan would be interested in Thiago Almada. The class of 2001 has also been liked by Napoli for some time. The Argentine has a valuation of around 20 million euros and represents a potential crack. We need to understand what the Rossoneri’s intentions are in this regard because it should not be forgotten that De Ketelaere and Adlì are still in the squad, therefore a double arrival on the trocar would mean not only the farewell of Adlì (who will leave anyway), but also a probable sale of the Belgian. At the moment, however, there are only rumors about Almada.

Dallinga to Milan: 20%

According to Guerin Sportivo, the Milan for the attack he could turn directly to Jerry Cardinale. In fact, in Toulouse, another club in the RedBird galaxy, he plays Thijs Dallinga, Dutch center forward born in 2000. The youngster has scored 18 goals between Ligue1 and the French Cup (won by the French club in the final against Nantes). Dallinga’s valuation is 20 million euros, but it is clear that the privileged channels could also lead to a discount on the transfer fee. At the moment, however, Dallinga is not the first option for the attack.

Guido Rodriguez at Milan: 15%

Il Milan the search for a midfielder continues for next season. Second calciomercato.itthe Rossoneri would have asked Betis for information on Guido Rodriguez. The Argentine, born in 1994, expires in 2024 and could be a good alternative to replace the injured Bennacer. The valuation made by the Andalusian club is 15 million eurosbut the Rossoneri can hope for a discount given the expiring contract.

