Hernandez is perfect (also) for a possible change of formation, but someone like him is missing on the right. From Krunic to Pobega, from Saelemaekers to Dest: all Pioli’s options

Request. And if Milan moved to a 3-man defence? The idea has been making room in Pioli’s thoughts since this summer, so much so that the Rossoneri coach had spoken about it several times in the press room: “We have strong wingers and three aggressive centre-backs, let’s see”. The eventual module change depends on the interpreters, because without a pair of full band wings and at least two spares in between it cannot be done. Pioli also spoke of a module capable of providing “versatility and solutions”.

Theo ok — In short, we need to study how and when, but they’ve been thinking about it at Milanello for several months. Against Lumezzane, in the test he won 3-2 before flying to Dubai, the coach really tried the 3-a-side defence, with Krunic and Pobega lined up outside. Without Theo, Ballo-Touré (on vacation after the World Cup) and Calabria, not yet ready after the injury, Pioli has brought out his old cue. If there are various solutions in between – Tonali and Bennacer with CDK attacking midfielder, or maybe second striker together with Giroud -, there are a few fewer options on the wings. Let’s see them. On the left, Theo stands out, full-field full-back who cuts towards the center with the ball, creating a slew of offensive situations. He would be the perfect fifth, also because with Deschamps, in the first games played against France, he played full-back. The reserve is Ballo-Touré, match winner against Empoli, better in attack than in defence. We can work on it. See also Little Blacksmith is online!Messi's free kick is the 14th time in his Ligue 1 career_Argentina_World Cup_crossbar

To the right… — A few more problems on the other side. Calabria is a guaranteed 6.5 full-back, but has different characteristics. It could work well as a “balancer” to free Theo, as well as Saelemakers. The Belgian, who arrived in 2020, started out as a full-back and then got married later. Useful players: the jolly Krunic, deployed almost everywhere by Pioli, and the American Dest, back from an excellent World Cup despite two dull months. Dribbling, ideas and quick pace are from him, less defensive attitude. One who intrigues is Florenzi, but he is still in the pits due to injury and will have to recover. Less feasible solutions: Rebic, trump card to drop during the match when the going gets tough, and Messias, pure dry dribbling winger. With a possible 3-man defense they would be the most penalized. Defense is a safe department instead: Tomori, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Gabbia. “Strong and aggressive” power plants, as Pioli says. In Dubai he will also work on this hypothesis.

December 12, 2022 (change December 12, 2022 | 11:22 am)

