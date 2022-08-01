Home Sports Milan, today De Ketelaere: inside the youth project
Milan, today De Ketelaere: inside the youth project

Dybala or Ziyech? No, the Rossoneri aim to win with talents to grow: this is how you win on the pitch and in the balance sheet

The port of Marseille, which sees men leaving and arriving from 600 BC, is a good place to host the launch of a new Milan. The first match with Charles De Ketelaere virtually Rossoneri exalted a fake 31-year-old – Messias started playing seriously the day before yesterday – and proved once again that Milan is a project in which there are no unpaid internships: at twenty. years you have a chance to be protagonists.

