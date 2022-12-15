Tomori is ready to start over and the goal is always the same: to win again. Since his training camp in Dubai, the Milan centre-back – fresh from scoring in the friendly match against Arsenal – spoke about 2022 with the Rossoneri: “It’s been a great year. We won the Scudetto and I think I’ve improved as a player. Winning back it will be the most difficult thing, last year few thought we would have succeeded. But now we have the Scudetto on our chest and when the teams face us they change their way of playing. We have to improve the mentality and raise the level of the game, both team and individual. We want to win again, but it will be more difficult than last year”.