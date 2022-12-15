Home Sports Milan, Tomori: “2022 is a great year, but we’re still winning! World Cup? A disappointment”
Milan, Tomori: "2022 is a great year, but we're still winning! World Cup? A disappointment"

Milan, Tomori: "2022 is a great year, but we're still winning! World Cup? A disappointment"

The Rossoneri centre-back is in training camp in the Emirates together with the team to restart after the break and aim for the Scudetto again in 2023. And on his favorite defender, Fikayo is sure…

Tomori is ready to start over and the goal is always the same: to win again. Since his training camp in Dubai, the Milan centre-back – fresh from scoring in the friendly match against Arsenal – spoke about 2022 with the Rossoneri: “It’s been a great year. We won the Scudetto and I think I’ve improved as a player. Winning back it will be the most difficult thing, last year few thought we would have succeeded. But now we have the Scudetto on our chest and when the teams face us they change their way of playing. We have to improve the mentality and raise the level of the game, both team and individual. We want to win again, but it will be more difficult than last year”.

World disappointment

Southgate’s failure to call up England for the World Cup in Qatar remains the biggest flaw of this year for the defender: “I’m still disappointed, but these things exist in football. I have to keep working, I’m staying focused on Milan and then we’ll see how it goes in the future.”

The favourite

The Rossoneri centre-back is inspired by the great Milan defenders of the past. But Tomori has no doubts about who is the best ever: “Paolo Maldini played for many years and won many trophies. But there are others that I like, such as Cannavaro, Nesta and Stam. Today I appreciate Kim, Skriniar , Bonucci, Chiellini, Bremer. When I look at them, I feel that I want to improve”.

