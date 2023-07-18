Milan, Tomori: ‘I focus on Loftus-Cheek. Special respect for Maldini’. Video

The English central defender exclusively on Sky between new signings from Milan (and his former team-mates at Chelsea) and Leao: “I’m the translator of Loftus-Cheek, and I’m sure of his quality. Pulisic will score. Leao is different from all the others “. Words of affection for Maldini: “I feel special respect, but the club has changed and we players are focused only on the pitch”

The new arrivals, who he knows well, since they were teammates in Chelsea. Leao, the new course of Milan and the affection for Paolo Maldini. Fikayo Tomori spoke exclusively to Sky Sport on the eve of the new AC Milan season: “We are happy and excited – he said -. This year will be more difficult than in the past, we are doing something different by the will of the coach. We want to win trophies to redeem last season, we know who we are. Last year the month of January destroyed us”. On being a leader: “I’m also a leader because of my position on the pitch, I’m practically a veteran, and I feel the responsibility. This year we will do everything to win, because we are proud to be Milan players. We want to have a season to remember.”

Found two former teammates at Chelsea

That is Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic. The three (or rather the four, since Giroud was also there) had shared the 2019-20 season in London: “If I had a pound I’d put it on Loftus-Cheeck – continued Tomori to Sky -, he is my friend, I am his translator, I spoke to him before signing and I am sure of his quality. Pulisic is strong, fast and will score goals. It’s different from the players we have right now. I’m happy for them and for us.”

“Leao is strong, but he can be even stronger”

Tomori also talks about Leao: “It’s already very strong, but it can be even stronger – ensures the central English -. Years ago, when I arrived at Milan, I said there was a player unlike any other, that was Rafa. He has it all: shooting, assists, quality, power. He knows he has to be even more attentive and focused during warm-ups, I control him with my eyes. For us, he is very important.”

Affection for Maldini: “Special respect, but we are with the club”

Finally the words on Maldini, far from being in controversy with the club but of great, and pure, affection for a Rossoneri flag so fundamental in his growth path as a footballer: “When I think of Milan I think of Maldini, there is a special respect, as a defender he gave me advice Tomori said. There is no one like him and no one can replace him, but the club has changed and we players are focused only on the pitch. We have lost a piece but we are moving forward because we are Milan.”

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

