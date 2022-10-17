The Rossoneri midfielder had been decisive (brace) in Verona already at the end of last tournament. And to think that Pioli was about to replace him …

Of course, the first thing that leaps to the eye is history repeating itself: today as five months ago, he is the one who fished out the Devil who is falling below the waterline, and bring him back on board safely. In the life of a player there are teams that leave their mark, for better or for worse. Teams against which there is no banality, as if it were written in the stars of football. For Sandro Tonali there is undoubtedly Verona. The figure tells us that three of his seven goals in Serie A – in short, we are talking about a boy of struggle and government, not a striker – have arrived against Hellas. All in Verona. In both circumstances, autographs were decisive, for the result and for the team’s progress.

Morale — In May it was the third to last of the championship and many people identified the classic triumph of the fatal Verona in the Scudetto del Diavolo race in the away match in Verona. He finished three to one, with a double from Sandro. This time it is simply three points on the long road to the title, but listen to what the 8 Rossoneri said at the end of the match: “In May it was slightly different, we were in a rush that led us towards the Scudetto. The importance of today’s victory, however, is not very far from that. A victory that weighs a lot for us and for our morale ”. In short, not on the same level – it would not be possible – but almost. Yes, it weighs a lot because Milan took the three points by going beyond a decidedly not excellent test, winning a dirty and complicated game. See also Bakayoko, failed last minute exit: remains at Milan (at least until January)

Weight — And to think that Pioli was about to replace him. In hindsight, a decidedly tasty background of the minutes that directed the match. On the sideline was Messias who was finishing warming up, ready to enter. A couple of minutes more and he who knows what that would be like sliding door. “No, I hadn’t seen that Pioli was about to change me – said Tonali -. It’s better that way. I’m very happy. We are happy for all our fans who give us an incredible hand. I think this success weighs a lot, it has a very important value for us, we wanted to continue to do well away. We are happy that even during the no-matches we manage to bring home the victory ”. Honest and straightforward, as always. He’s right, of course. It was a game played rather badly by the Rossoneri, but the Devil has learned how to get out of these situations too. And then, as we said, in the eyes above all Sandro’s encore remains after the goals in May. But there should also be more. Because the goal seems easy – he who arrives in the race, without opponents, in front of the goalkeeper – but those are balls that become medicine balls. Very heavy. Here, he had the coldness to let her pass under Montipò’s legs, surgical like the most shrewd of center-forward, after eighty minutes of a match spent stopping all the Venetian waves. There will be a reason if, net of his deeply Rossoneri soul, the fans adore him. See also Tears!Milan wins the Champions League at home after 3283 days and can qualify this time_Championship:Bayern 2-0 Barcelona in 4 minutes_Leo_Match

