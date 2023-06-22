Milan – Tonali-Newcastle transfer market: the background of the negotiation

Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport also talks about the AC Milan transfer market with the possible sale of Sandro Tonali

AC Milan transfer market could open with a sensational sale. Sandro Tonali is traveling in great strides towards Newcastle. Yesterday’s negotiation accelerated until it reached a turning point, with the Italian accepting the English proposal. Today’s edition of Sports Courier talks about the market background for the Italian footballer.

Milan transfer market, Tonali negotiation standing for days

Cin love with Milanit reads: Newcastle are one step away from buying Sandro Tonali, one of the symbols of the AC Milan team. The operation for the transfer of the 23-year-old Italian is almost complete, the only thing missing is the definitive agreement between the English team and Milan on the total amount of the deal. In the evening of Yesterday the yes from the midfielder arrived, who accepted a very high offer of eight million euros, finding an agreement in principle on the terms of the transfer. The dialogue between Newcastle and Sandro had been going on under the radar for several days. Newcastle’s offer to Milan is 70 million eurosbut the Rossoneri would like more.

The negotiation had been going on with the lights off for a few days already. For the Rossoneri club there are no non-transferable players, in case of economically advantageous offers for their best players, Milan will take them into consideration. It is the new company policy, and the concept of transfer is no longer scary, especially if proposals arrive from Arab properties that can move huge amounts of capital.