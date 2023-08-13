Milan, top and flop with Novara: Chukwueze is a show, welcome back Calabria. Kjaer is wrong again | First page

The last friendly test of the Milan it’s in the archives. In preparation for the home debut of the Bolognathe team of Pegs beat 4-2 the Novara at Milanello. Below are the tops and flops of the race.

TOP

Chukwueze – A tightrope walker. Drives the opposing defense crazy: runs, dribbles, shoots. He errs a little in the definition but promises to entertain his fans. His first goal for the Rossoneri explains a lot of what can be expected from him. Okafor helps him recover the ball, he takes it and flies towards the goal. He easily jumps the goalkeeper, fakes to avoid the defenders stationed on the line and scores with class and power.

Calabria – He returns to the title and resumes the ranks of captain and owner of the right wing. Perfect in setup, he often slips forward and when he does it’s always dangerous. He scores the best goal of the day when he dribbles on the opposing trocar and finds the corner with his left foot.

Okafor – He does well like the whole trident, Romero included, but we reward him for his first goal in the Milan shirt. He plays as a striker, moves a lot and well and associates positively with his teammates. He scores as a bird of prey from the penalty area but misses an equally easy goal. Should he find coldness in front of goal, Milan could sleep peacefully with him and Giroud.

FLOP

kjaer – Confirm the non-perfect moment of form. He is the one who makes a mistake on the first goal, keeping the ball alive for Novara who take advantage of it. If the goal was to make the club think again about the need for a new defender, the mission hasn’t been entirely successful. He will improve by finding the form.

Florenzi – Even the former Roma seemed far from his standards. He attacks little and, when he has a good chance on his feet, wastes it by not taking advantage of his good ballistic skills. He was also inattentive in defense when, with a big mistake, he gave the ball to the opposing strikers.

He runs away – The Italian midfielder has also been postponed. Musah does better than him, the former Turin player runs a bit empty and is caught unprepared when he has to help the defence. A blunder from him reopens the game.

