Sports

by admin
Of Sports editorial team

As in all matches, a minute’s silence was held for the victims of the earthquake, the insult for Antonio Conte echoed clearly at San Siro

As in all Champions League matches (and even those in Serie A) the Milan-Tottenham match was also observed before the start a minute of silence in memory of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. At San Siro, the minute’s silence was marred by insults directed at Antonio Conte by a Rossoneri fan, echoed particularly sharply inside a stadium in respectful silence. Moreover, Conte had already been targeted and booed like Perisic at the time of reading the formations.

But Conte, at the end of the game, although disappointed with the result, didn’t show that he bore a grudge against the Milan fans: Sfott who are part of the game, especially considering my past at Juve and Inter, are things that happen.

Yesterday instead in Sampdoria-Inter, the blucerchiata curve had expressed its solidarity with the Nerazzurri Turkish midfielder, Hakan Calhanoglu (who had worn a Prega for Turkey shirt in the warm-up), with some banners of solidarity.

February 14, 2023

© breaking latest news

