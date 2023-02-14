Home Sports Milan Tottenham, the probable formations of the round of 16 of the Champions League
Milan Tottenham, the probable formations of the round of 16 of the Champions League

Milan Tottenham, the probable formations of the round of 16 of the Champions League

MILAN (3-4-3), probable formation: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Krunic, Hernandez; Diaz, Giroud, Leo. All. Pioli

  • Defense Confirmations three and as many forwards: to establish the position of Diaz e Lion (wings or attacking midfielders) who will accompany Giroud
  • Tomori recover and complete the department with Rabbit and the surprise Thiawwhich takes the place of kjaer. Bennacer is unavailable as explained by Pioli in the conference: there is Krunic con Tone them
  • On the right, Saele makers he overstepped Calabria and it will be him starting from the first minute
