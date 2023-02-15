Milan heaves another sigh of relief. He is not healed, and it shows. But he has found someone who is worse off than him, because Tottenham seen tonight at the Meazza is really a small thing: in ninety minutes spent in vain to recover the result, he hasn’t even made a shot on goal. It ends one to zero, and remembering where the Devil comes from, from that terrible month of January, it could be okay. It’s just that in the end Pioli has a lot to complain about: De Ketelaere and Thiaw ate two goals that seemed already scored and throughout the game, the Rossoneri always gave the impression of being able to hurt their opponents, lacking among other things of goalkeeper Lloris, replaced by someone who seemed to have happened there by chance without knowing that his job should have been to prevent the others from scoring. The good thing for Milan, however, is that they have rediscovered their compactness and grit. Pioli has chosen to start over from there, to restart from a solid and concentrated defensive set-up, to regain confidence. So he also debunked the cabal that always gave him trouble with the Spurs.

Two teams with plasters

Because the truth is that we had started with a strange feeling. Milan and Tottenham had crossed swords four times before tonight, and the Rossoneri had always come out quite battered, never victorious, two draws and two defeats. The last time at San Siro, if memory serves, went down in history for the brawl between Jordan and Gattuso more than the result that we don’t even remember, Ringhio who grits his teeth and squeezes the Shark around the neck mimicking a headbutt, immortalized together in the excess of the quarrel in all the newspapers. However, it ended up that Milan was eliminated, stopped on the sentence of a zero to zero in the return match. Then there is the Conte factor, who with the Devil has bowed his head only once out of twelve challenges, sitting on the Juventus or Inter bench. They are all not too auspicious memories. And even the month of January just left behind doesn’t give much confidence, with that string of defeats collected one after the other. The hope is that the victory against Turin was not just a breath of fresh air. Inter and Milan may have focused their eyes more on the Champions League than on a championship that Napoli already seem to have rightly closed in the safe: marching in Europe is much more useful to the needy coffers of Italian clubs than a Scudetto.

Pioli’s training

Pioli, however, in addition to Maignan, must tonight do without even Bennacer, and it’s no small loss. Three behind defense, but there is no important return of Tomori still injured and also absent on the bench, alongside Kalulu and Malick Thiaw, making his debut in the Rossoneri shirts in such a delicate game. Theo Hernandez, not in the best of condition, grits his teeth and takes the field. On the other hand, however, it is not that they are in much better shape. After Bentancur’s serious injury, Conte was forced to redo the midfield and relied on the Sarr-Skipp duo, two youngsters aged 20 and 22, who only played together once against Portsmouth in the FA Cup and it was only in that occasion they shined brighter. Furthermore, even the Spurs, fresh from a sensational defeat at Leicester (4-1), don’t seem to be in great shape. Let’s say that this one from the Meazza, with bowls still, before the kick-off, it seemed so much the challenge between two convalescents.

Diaz immediately scored

Then the word passed to the field. First remnants of study between two teams lined up mirror. But six minutes are enough to ignite the match, and at the first lunge Milan unlocks the match: it is Theo Hernandez who flies to the left, enters the area and engages Forster, who blocks twice, raising the ball to the steeple on the rebound central of Brahim Diaz, who then throws himself in an angel’s flight to head into the net. Tottenham’s reaction ends entirely on set pieces that don’t seem to create great dangers. You have to wait 25 minutes to see the first shot on goal from the English, a phone call from outside the box by Emerson that Tatarusanu blocks without problems. The opening half hour was without fanfare, apart from Milan’s goal. Really ugly match, which, at least in this phase, confirms all the doubts of the eve, on two teams not in the best of shape. Little construction of the game on both sides, and confused pressing. The AC Milan advantage – the only one to mark in the notebook up to this point – came from a long ball that cut off the midfield. The rest is just boredom. But he is saying some things all the same: Pioli, as well as a surprising Thiaw in defense, can count on Theo and Leao, who are the most suitable men to put the English defense in difficulty with their repeated shots, while Conte in finishing is forced to rely on Kane, given the inadequacy of his midfielder and Kulusevski’s lackluster first half. In the final minutes, a clear offside by Son signaled late gave Tottenham the only dangerous action with a crossbar hit by Kulusevski. But the raised flag at the end cancels everything.

A few fouls and a lot of boredom

The second half begins as the first ended, between one yawn and another. Since you don’t see any game, the only thing that warms the spirits is a killer entry by Romero on Tonali, straight on his leg, and with hammer foot. It would be expulsion, but it’s only yellow. On the other hand, in the first half the Swiss Scharer had already largely glossed over two entrances that deserved Kjaer’s booking on Kane: let’s say that his yardstick is a little too broad. Apart from the fouls we proceed in the most absolute boredom. Given the smallness of Tottenham, the impression is that Milan could dare something more. But these days Pioli evidently doesn’t trust him too much, with the atmosphere having been blowing for a month now. Milan plays like a provincial team, very attentive in defense trying above all to slow down the game, making sure they never get caught when they have the cue ball in hand. And yet, as soon as he faces the Spurs half, he gets some shivers with the bucking of Leao and Theo, only that preferring to stay covered to keep the result, he never sinks to accompany the counter-attacks. Better boredom than risk. And boredom it is.

The failed doubling

Half an hour into the second half and not even a shot on goal. Just on the thirtieth minute, Sarr makes the second call of the evening to Tatarusanu from almost mid-field. Until now, the impression is that of the two convalescents, the one who is worse off is Tottenham. And in fact absolutely nothing Milan eats two almost scored goals: the first, incredible by De Ketelaere, who manages not to insert an increasingly uncertain Forster, who wanders around in butterflies like a tourist on the white line; and the second in the scrum in the small area with Thiaw sending his header wide, while the staid Spurs goalkeeper looks at him annoyed without quite understanding why they are so busy ruining his siesta. Newton, fifth law of motion: a body at rest tends to remain at rest, but then transforms into Forster.

It ends with another dangerous restart from Milan, wasted by Leao only in front of the goalkeeper, who doesn’t control the ball well. The incredible thing is that in this great boredom, Milan wasted the opportunity to close the next round already tonight at the Meazza. Who knows if he will find such an ugly Tottenham in London too.