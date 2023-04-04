10
Fortunately, there are no big new entries in the various Serie A infirmaries. Someone tries to recover some elements while others will have to postpone their return to the group (see Koopmeiners). As always, there are disqualified players: Atalanta without Toloi, Fiorentina out of Amrabat, Allegri without Kean, Udinese without Pereyra. Here is the situation team by team in view of the 29th day
ATALANTA (29th matchday: Atalanta-Bologna)
- TOLOI: disqualified
- BUYERS: relapse flexor problem. Hypothesis return second half of April
- VORLICKY: knee discomfort. In doubt for the 29th
- HATEBOER: breaking of the crusader. He had surgery. Season over
BOLOGNA (29th matchday: Atalanta-Bologna)
- I CHANGE IT: physical problem. To be evaluated for the 29th
- ARNAUTOVICMuscle lesion of the extensor brevis of the right foot. Return second half of April
CREMONESE (29th matchday: Sampdoria-Cremonese)
- FERRARI: muscle trauma. In doubt for the 29th
- CHIRICHES: adductor injury. Return in mid-April
- ORGANIZATION: muscle problem. Recoverable for the 29th