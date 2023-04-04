Home Sports Milan, training partially in a group for Messias. Ibra and Kalulu aside
Milan, training partially in a group for Messias. Ibra and Kalulu aside

Fortunately, there are no big new entries in the various Serie A infirmaries. Someone tries to recover some elements while others will have to postpone their return to the group (see Koopmeiners). As always, there are disqualified players: Atalanta without Toloi, Fiorentina out of Amrabat, Allegri without Kean, Udinese without Pereyra. Here is the situation team by team in view of the 29th day

ATALANTA (29th matchday: Atalanta-Bologna)

  • TOLOI: disqualified
  • BUYERS: relapse flexor problem. Hypothesis return second half of April
  • VORLICKY: knee discomfort. In doubt for the 29th
  • HATEBOER: breaking of the crusader. He had surgery. Season over

BOLOGNA (29th matchday: Atalanta-Bologna)

  • I CHANGE IT: physical problem. To be evaluated for the 29th
  • ARNAUTOVICMuscle lesion of the extensor brevis of the right foot. Return second half of April

CREMONESE (29th matchday: Sampdoria-Cremonese)

  • FERRARI: muscle trauma. In doubt for the 29th
  • CHIRICHES: adductor injury. Return in mid-April
  • ORGANIZATION: muscle problem. Recoverable for the 29th
