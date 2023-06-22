Milan transfer market, Atletico Madrid on Theo Hernandez. In attack goal Pulisic

The Spanish club is strongly interested in the Frenchman, but no official offer has arrived at the moment. With Tonali away, they try to overcome the competition to get to Frattesi: Reijnders also likes it. Confidence in attack for Thuram, goal for Pulisic

Hot market hours at home Milan, between transfers and possible new arrivals. The Rossoneri are in talks with Newcastle to define Sandro Tonali’s transfer to the Premier League: the footballer has already accepted the offer from the English, clubs are working to reach the 80 million requested by the Rossoneri (the offer at the moment is 70 million plus 5 bonuses). Milan who also has to deal with Atletico Madrid’s interest in Theo Hernandez: the Spanish club likes the winger a lot, and if he were to make an important offer it would lead the Rossoneri to evaluate what to do after Tonali’s speech, whether to think of selling him too or keeping him. At the moment, however, no official offers have arrived and Atletico Madrid do not seem to have the economic strength to satisfy the requests of Milan, who are asking for an amount higher than the 80 million requested for Tonali to sell the Frenchman.

Confidence for Thuram, goal for Pulisic

With the revenues deriving from the sale of Tonali, Milan will try to strengthen the squad in several roles, midfield but also attack. In addition to the free agent Marcus Thuram who was offered an economic contract worth 6 million per season and the central role in Pioli’s project to try to overcome the competition from PSG (there is trust in Milan), Pulisic is also among the goals for the advanced department, a winger who could leave Chelsea. For Chukwueze, a name they like a lot, Villarreal has asked for 40 million euros.

Not only Frattesi, Reijnders also likes midfield

Not only farewells in midfield though: if to replace the departing Tonali the Rossoneri have identified in Frattesi del Sassuolo the ideal profile (they will try to burn the competition), there are several midfielders monitored by the AC Milan transfer market. Among them there is Tijjani Reijnders dell’Az Alkmaar, with Pioli who has already given his approval for the purchase. The Dutch club is asking for 18 million euros plus bonuses for the player born in 1998 and has already rejected offers from the Premier League and Sporting around 14 million plus bonuses. He could also reopen the road – even if at the moment he remains more secluded – which leads to Chelsea’s Loftus-Cheek, treated in recent weeks by Maldini and Massara.

