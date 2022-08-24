Home Sports Milan transfer market, Chelsea shadow over Leao. But he and Milan make a wall
Sports

Milan transfer market, Chelsea shadow over Leao. But he and Milan make a wall

by admin
Milan transfer market, Chelsea shadow over Leao. But he and Milan make a wall

The British think of Portuguese, but he feels at home in the Rossoneri. Operation almost impossible in terms of time, logistics and costs: almost 150 million would be needed

A subtle shiver, for a couple of days, has been running on the back of the Milan fans. There is a moment of the day – and yesterday it happened in the morning – in which the articles of the Times, (very respectable) newspaper bounce in Italy, which points out how Chelsea is interested in Rafael Leao da Almada, number 17 of Milan.

See also  Milan, Lang of Bruges gift for the Scudetto

You may also like

Yu Jiahao returns to Hangzhou after U.S. special...

The Academy passes the San Colombano Gaudio test...

Two more golds and two silver super Italy...

Serie D, Giana Erminio: free admission to the...

Vigevano 1921, a specific goal to remain at...

Super Kvaratskhelia makes Napoli dream Monza takes 4

Champions League, the results of the preliminaries: Benfica,...

Furia Bagnaia also in Austria Quartararo does not...

Juventus at Samp Roma, for Wijnaldum a long...

Badminton World Championships Comprehensive: All Chinese players pass...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy