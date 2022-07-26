There is still time to complete the Rossoneri squad, but future signings will have missed an important part of the preparation with Pioli.

Who knows how many times we will hear that “the championship is long” from coaches in difficulty. A sacrosanct truth, because the Scudetto is awarded in the spring and maybe only on the last day, like last May 22nd. Let alone, then, if you need to worry now because some team has not yet obtained all the desired reinforcements. The time to complete the workforce, in theory, would be until 8 pm on September 1st, when the summer market closes. The conditional, however, is due to the fact that never as this year is it risky to move calmly, precisely because never as this time the season will begin soon, with four championship days before midnight of the fateful September 1st.

AC Milan delay — This is why, without going into the merits of the economic reasons, as well as technical ones, the delay of Milan is increasingly striking, which certainly cannot live on an income on a championship as well deserved as it is unexpected. It is true that Stefano Pioli is already coaching the newcomers Adli and Pobega, but neither of them appears among the owners in the typical line-up of Milan for the next season, like the new acquisition Origi, among other things still in the recovery phase. The transfer market, which often offers surprises, in terms of timing and above all in the names, may already offer the Rossoneri coach the long-awaited reinforcement of absolute quality, ready to play behind Giroud, as a pure midfielder or as a playmaker. See also Real estate credit "stable and orderly" will not change

Pioli, a gentleman — At best, however, whoever arrives will have already skipped the first friendlies, which are used precisely to find an agreement with the new teammates and would hardly be ready for the debut in the league, against Udinese, Saturday 13 August, at San Siro. It is certainly not the best for those who will start with the Scudetto on their shirts and the role of a team to beat. Even in this case, however, Pioli is offering a lesson in refinement and professionalism, because he has never complained about the objective difficulties, continuing to work as he always has, and we add in all the teams not only in Milan, because he is profoundly unfair and reductive to discover its qualities now.

The challengers — Whatever the Rossoneri season starts, it will be necessary to take into account this objective situation, truly unique among the “big players”, because more or less all of Pioli’s colleagues have already been able to insert the reinforcements obtained. Lukaku, who among other things did not need to refine the agreement with Lautaro, is already a certainty for Inzaghi, like the luxury alternatives Asllani and Mkhitaryan. Pogba, Di Maria and Bremer are at work with Allegri in the United States. Matic has already taken the field in Rome, under the eyes of Dybala. The Georgian Kvaratskhelia scored Napoli’s first goal in the friendly against Perugia. And even those who do not think about the Scudetto, such as the Juric grenade, applauded with satisfaction a new signing, the Serbian attacking midfielder Radonjic, who even opened Torino’s well-deserved 3-0 against Trabzonspor, the Turkish champion, with a brace. To each one of him, or his new acquisitions, one would say. To everyone, but not to Pioli who waits and hopes. Dreaming of another miracle. See also Ekipe Orizzonte, the triumph of extraordinary women

July 26, 2022 (change July 26, 2022 | 10:05)

