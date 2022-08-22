Bordeaux is the place. Now we have to see if we toast. Milan has made a decision in the search for the central midfielder: the first choice is Jean Onana, 2000 of Bordeaux, as a 2000 of Bordeaux was Yacine Adli until a few months ago. Onana was number 2 on the favorites list for days, days when Milan made an offer to Midtjylland for Raphael Onyedika.