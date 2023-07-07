Milan transfer market, Pulisic is in hand: offered to Chelsea 20 million plus bonuses

Milan has in hand Christian Pulisic. The operation is coming to an end, Chelsea’s final ok is missing to the offer that the Rossoneri have retouched again. Proposed 20 million euros plus bonuses, the feeling is that the negotiation could close in a very short time to try to get Stefano Pioli to have the American player already for the rally. For Reinders, on the other hand, distances are still being filed with Az Alkmaar: the parties are closer, but the times are longer given the resistance of the Dutch club. After Romero, it would be another offensive reinforcement for Pioli and of sure international caliber. It would also be Chelsea’s second arrival after that of Loftus Cheek.

Proposed a four-year contract in Morata

But the movements in attack are not limited to Pulisic: AC Milan have offered Alvaro Morata a four-year contract worth 4 million euros per season. The Spaniard, who still has three years on his contract with Atletico Madrid, has a release clause termination of 10 million euros (about 12 including taxes). The Rossoneri are therefore looking for the balance for the overall operation, precisely between the value of the clause and the salary. Morata also has offers from Saudi, but would prefer to stay in Europe. Chapter Chukwueze: the Rossoneri already have an agreement with the Nigerian full-back and are working to find an agreement with Villarreal, who have not yet responded to the offer presented in the last few hours.

read also

Milan moves on Chukwueze: offer to Villarreal