Milan, 20 July 2022 – At Milan these are very hot hours on the market front: as was already expected yesterday, in fact, Paolo Maldini e Frederic Massara in fact they left for Belgium where they had a meeting with Bruges to discuss the transfer to the Rossoneri of Charles De Ketelaere. The Rossoneri managers reiterated the offer to their Belgian colleagues just under 35 million euros – including bonuses – requested by Bruges to let the talent born in 2001 start. The meeting was interlocutory and took place in a positive and relaxed atmosphere, but the definitive agreement has not yet been found because Bruges seems decidedly firm on their positions . However, the Rossoneri do not intend to give up their hold and they seem willing to relaunch with a new offer to be delivered to Bruges in the next few hours to try to get to the coveted white smoke.

The confidence of being able to successfully complete the negotiations throughout the Rossoneri environment is intact also because Milan is strong with the approval of the player with whom they have already reached an agreement on the engagement – just over 2 million a year – for some time. To increase the hopes of the AC Milan management there is a further element: Leeds, which in recent weeks had managed to put more than 35 million on the plate for De Ketelaere, in fact seem to have slipped a bit. Maldini and Massara, however, also keep other tracks open if this deal fades, starting with the one that leads to Judge Ziyech Chelsea, a club to which, however, an agreement should be found on the formula for the transfer of the player: Milan, in fact, would prefer a loan with the right of redemption while the “Blues” would prefer a definitive sale or a loan with an obligation to redeem. The next few days if not the next few hours will be decisive on both fronts.