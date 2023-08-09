Milan-Trento 0-1, a goal from Sipos decides the friendly match for the Rossoneri

MILAN-TRENTO 0-1

69′ Sipos

MILAN (4-3-3): door; Florenzi, Kjaer, Simic (78′ Nsiala), Bartesaghi (88′ Jimenez); Musah (56′ Zeroli), Adli, (78′ Eletu) Pobega; Chukwueze (56′ Traore), Colombo (78′ Camarda), Romero. All. Pioli



TRENTO (4-3-3): Russian; Frosinini, Fabbri, Ferri, Trainotti, Fabbri; Rada, Sangalli, Attys; By Cosmo, Petrovic, Pasquato. All.: Tedin

After the victory in the Berlusconi Trophy, Milan fell against Trento, in the friendly match played behind closed doors at Milanello. Pioli sends those who had not played against Monza onto the field, with the new Chukwueze (also present against the Brianza players), Musah and Romero from 1′. At the center of the trident is Colombo, Sportiello between the posts.

The friendly match was decided by a goal by Siposin the second half, when the Rossoneri also enter several Primavera players. In the final, minutes also for CamardaAC Milan talent born in 2008.

