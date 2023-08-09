Home » Milan-Trento 0-1, a goal from Sipos decides the friendly match for the Rossoneri
Sports

Milan-Trento 0-1, a goal from Sipos decides the friendly match for the Rossoneri

by admin
Milan-Trento 0-1, a goal from Sipos decides the friendly match for the Rossoneri

MILAN-TRENTO 0-1

69′ Sipos

MILAN (4-3-3): door; Florenzi, Kjaer, Simic (78′ Nsiala), Bartesaghi (88′ Jimenez); Musah (56′ Zeroli), Adli, (78′ Eletu) Pobega; Chukwueze (56′ Traore), Colombo (78′ Camarda), Romero. All. Pioli


TRENTO (4-3-3): Russian; Frosinini, Fabbri, Ferri, Trainotti, Fabbri; Rada, Sangalli, Attys; By Cosmo, Petrovic, Pasquato. All.: Tedin

After the victory in the Berlusconi Trophy, Milan fell against Trento, in the friendly match played behind closed doors at Milanello. Pioli sends those who had not played against Monza onto the field, with the new Chukwueze (also present against the Brianza players), Musah and Romero from 1′. At the center of the trident is Colombo, Sportiello between the posts.

The friendly match was decided by a goal by Siposin the second half, when the Rossoneri also enter several Primavera players. In the final, minutes also for CamardaAC Milan talent born in 2008.

See also  Milan, the new market targets: Tanganga, Renato Sanches, Ziyech

You may also like

Scary cup debacle – Sport.cz

Rayados de Monterrey Makes Formal Offer to Sign...

the offer from a top club and no...

Pippo Inzaghi: ‘I’m sorry for Reggina, I dreamed...

ÖLV aces convince at U20 European Championship –...

Inter: Samardzic has arrived in Milan – Football

no visa for pro Russia position – breaking...

Boil, sink and score a quick goal. Horý...

LAFC Dominates Real Salt Lake and Advances to...

Will Levis vs. Malik Willis to take center...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy