Milan, trust in time for Pioli. And we are already talking about the replacements: from Palladino to Thiago Motta

“The coach of Milan it won’t be next season Stefano Pioli“. The sentence is strong, but it is reported by two news agencies, beraking latest news e LaPresse, which Snai betting analysts cite. For the moment these are only predictions, therefore, while the cold news reports that the Rossoneri bench is certainly wobbling. After the home defeat against Borussia Dortmundboth the CEO showed up at Milanello Giorgio Furlani that the patron Gerry Cardinal. An unusual presence, even if it was already planned before the defeat in the Champions League. The two spoke precisely with Pioli.

Imagining the themes at the center of the summit is not that difficult: theprogress of the team which is highly at risk of remaining outside Europe and the question injuries, which is attributed to the technical staff. The Milan he is currently third in the championship 6 points fromInter leader. In the Champions League everything is played out on the last day: he still has one faint hope to qualify for eighthsbut without a victory it wouldn’t even go in Europa League (assuming it is a goal). That the European group was tough, however, was already known after the draw. Qualification was anything but a given.

Stefano Pioli therefore still has time available to try to revive himself and his Milan, but it is clear that a lot will depend on the next results championship. Already the match against Frosinone it could be one watershed. And it is a delicate match, because the Rossoneri are decimated by physical problems. A fault and not an alibi for the technical staff, Pioli included. For this reason, if Milan’s season fails recover soon, a change is hypothesized next summer if not even already in January. They are on pole to replace Pioli Raffaele Palladino e Thiago Mottabut also Roberto De Zerbi e Antonio Conte. Other options are further away at the moment, such as that of Igor Tudor o di Francesco Farioli of Nice.

