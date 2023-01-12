Home Sports Milan-Turin 0-1, Juric: “Coppa Italia, wonderful guys”
Milan-Turin 0-1, Juric: "Coppa Italia, wonderful guys"

Milan-Turin 0-1, Juric: "Coppa Italia, wonderful guys"

The controversy over the defender’s expulsion doesn’t take away the smile from the Turin coach: “We cared about it, we played a great game”

It is a very satisfied Ivan Juric who presents himself in front of the Sport Mediaset microphones to celebrate the passage to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. And it could not have been otherwise, given the victory obtained in numerical inferiority at the home of the Italian champions Milan: “The president was very happy, we are all very happy. It is a beautiful evening for all the Turin fans. We had a great match, we played on an equal footing in 11 against 11 and then even afterwards we were very orderly. And even the goal is a beautiful story, built by two very young guys who come from Catanzaro and Viterbo”. The granata coach then analyzed the match in detail: “We did the first 60 minutes very well against a physical and tough team. Up until the expulsion we had played on an equal footing with Milan, conceding very little and playing a great match”.

TO THE CONTROVERSY

Speaking of the expulsion, there was no lack of bickering with the former referee Bergonzi, a guest in the studio and who intervened to confirm Antonio Rapuano’s decision: “But what are you saying… about the foul. Djidji I see that he takes the ball clear, Messias never touches the ball, Djidji takes it. I don’t agree with what you’re saying.” The controversy then died down shortly after… Juric’s happiness was too much after a historic evening.

January 12 – 00:18

© breaking latest news

