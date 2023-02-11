“We did well but to win this type of match need more quality“. Ivan Juric he comes out defeated by San Siro, also bringing with him the regret for some unrealized chances, especially in the first half, when Milan appeared to be in difficulty and still seemed to be the one of the last negative games.

“My feeling is that the match was quite dominated. We missed several opportunities that we should have taken advantage of instead. In the challenge

in the first leg we had won thanks to episodes, this time we dominated but a decisive leap in quality was missing that the ‘little ones’ often don’t have. We missed something and it was a shame. Am I angry? I get angry because these matches are done well, you play well but you don’t win as in Salerno”.