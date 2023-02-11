Home Sports Milan Turin, Juric: ‘Match dominated, but we lacked quality’
Milan Turin, Juric: ‘Match dominated, but we lacked quality’

Milan Turin, Juric: 'Match dominated, but we lacked quality'

“We did well but to win this type of match need more quality“. Ivan Juric he comes out defeated by San Siro, also bringing with him the regret for some unrealized chances, especially in the first half, when Milan appeared to be in difficulty and still seemed to be the one of the last negative games.

“My feeling is that the match was quite dominated. We missed several opportunities that we should have taken advantage of instead. In the challenge
in the first leg we had won thanks to episodes, this time we dominated but a decisive leap in quality was missing that the ‘little ones’ often don’t have. We missed something and it was a shame. Am I angry? I get angry because these matches are done well, you play well but you don’t win as in Salerno”.

On the onset of Gineitis

Milan-Turin 1-0, the report cards of the match

Who will never forget this match is the young man Guineanmaking his debut in Serie A on the San Siro stage, as owner: “He’s been training with us for three months, could have done even better but it didn’t hurt. What I’ve seen in training and friendlies can do even better, it’s a 2004 that he had a solid game and has great room for improvement. Sanabria had a good game, if he scored it would have been a wonderful match. Miranchuk did what I expected, Vlasic less”.

