Home Sports Milan Turin, Maldini: ‘Leao’s renewal? It’s not the time. Maignan come back soon’
Sports

Milan Turin, Maldini: ‘Leao’s renewal? It’s not the time. Maignan come back soon’

by admin
Milan Turin, Maldini: ‘Leao’s renewal? It’s not the time. Maignan come back soon’

Transfer market

Which Serie A squad is worth (and costs) the most

The Juventus squad is the one that cost the most (444.75 million), while Milan is the one that is currently worth the most (571 million, but closely followed by those of Inter and Napoli). But which Serie A teams record the greatest difference between the value of the current squad and how much it cost? Here is the ranking, compiled with data from Transfermarkt

20) JUVENTUS, difference between squad value and purchase cost: -2.45 million

  • Pink value: 442.3 million
  • Purchase cost: 444.75 million

19) SAMPDORIA, difference between squad value and purchase cost: +1.1 million

  • Pink value: 72.9 million
  • Purchase cost: 71.8 million

18) BOLOGNA, difference between squad value and purchase cost: +14.24 million

  • Pink value: 125 million
  • Purchase cost: 110.76 million
See also  Football on TV: Wednesday 29 December with Chelsea and Manchester City

You may also like

In the NBA, the trade was successful: giving...

Earthquake between Turkey and Syria, the death toll...

Track cycling, Europeans: Jonathan Milan gold in individual...

Serie A: Empoli-Spezia LIVE and PHOTO – Football

European track cycling championships, gold for Milan in...

AD on his bench reaction vs. OKC: ‘Nothing...

“Families bring their deceased to the cemetery and...

Vincent Matheron in the semi-finals of the World...

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Christian Atsu partner calls for equipment...

Beth Mead and Lionel Messi on Best Fifa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy