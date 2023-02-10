Transfer market
Which Serie A squad is worth (and costs) the most
The Juventus squad is the one that cost the most (444.75 million), while Milan is the one that is currently worth the most (571 million, but closely followed by those of Inter and Napoli). But which Serie A teams record the greatest difference between the value of the current squad and how much it cost? Here is the ranking, compiled with data from Transfermarkt
20) JUVENTUS, difference between squad value and purchase cost: -2.45 million
- Pink value: 442.3 million
- Purchase cost: 444.75 million
19) SAMPDORIA, difference between squad value and purchase cost: +1.1 million
- Pink value: 72.9 million
- Purchase cost: 71.8 million
18) BOLOGNA, difference between squad value and purchase cost: +14.24 million
- Pink value: 125 million
- Purchase cost: 110.76 million