The new Milan midfielder: “I will do everything to deserve this shirt. If I have to choose between a more offensive and a more defensive position, I choose the former “

The business card was delivered Saturday evening, at the Ferraris, and everyone liked it. Aster Vranckx presented himself to the Milan world by exiting the ball and chain with a feint of body, sending the scorer to the bar, before a perfect filter for Giroud. Pioli, at the end of the match, took him aside to explain some tactical concepts, but he appreciated. Belgian like De Ketelaere, Origi and Saelemaekers, born in 2002, Vranckx arrived from Wolfsburg to bewitch everyone. Last year he scored two goals in 28 league and cup games. “I’m happy to be here, I’ll give my best”. Today he was introduced in the press room.

Dembele — “Milan are a great club that I have always observed from afar – said the midfielder -, now that I am here I will do everything to deserve this shirt. I made my debut on Saturday and it was a challenge. There were 10 of us and I couldn’t afford to be wrong. It was a great emotion ”. Last year Vranckx was coached by Mark van Bommel at Wolfsburg, champion of Italy with the Rossoneri in 2011: “he has always been close to me, he’s a good person. It was a wonderful experience to have him as a coach ”. His model is another, however: “When I was young I was crazy for Moussa Dembelé. He is one of those I have always looked at and admired ”. See also Jokic 20+10 Trey-Yang Kong scored 34 points, Nuggets, 6 double shots down Eagles_Hyland_NBA_Double Shot

With Pegs — On the interview with Pioli at the end of the game: “We talked about tactics, things that remain between me and him, but he always tries to give me advice and help me. It is an honor to be part of the Milan champion of Italy. The facilities are fantastic, they motivate me to give my best ”. In Milanello there is a Belgian colony that is not bad. “I knew Origi and De Ketelaere and I played with Saelemaekers, in fact I called him to exchange some tips. He gave me positive feedback ”. Role chapter, then: “If I have to choose whether to play in a more offensive position and another more defensive, I choose the former, but I remain available. One of the reasons why I chose Milan is that they are full of young players like me. I repeat: I came here with great determination. I would like to show everyone what I can do. Am I ready to take up Kessie’s legacy? I’m always positive, I’m ready ”.

Quality — Vranckx landed in Milanello on loan with the right of redemption. He will have to prove that he deserves confirmation and good performances. With Tomori it went well for example, arrived in January 2021 and redeemed in the summer: “I will work hard every day to give my best. And when Pioli gives me the opportunity to play I’ll try to do even more ”. Finally, on his qualities: “I like to recover the ball and then try to overturn the action”. Like he made his debut on Saturday night. See also Giroud: I was close to joining Inter Milan two years ago. The presence of Maldini makes Milan a good atmosphere – yqqlm

11 September – 14:53

